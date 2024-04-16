A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie
Rubbery clots & prion-like proteins
An unexpected role for Methylene Blue
Apr 16
•
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD
What do Frankenstein, mineral baths, the planet Uranus, and World Council for Health have in common?
The City of Bath
Apr 15
•
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD
Renowned Evolutionary Biologist, Dr. Bret Weinstein, To Visit The Golden City
Also known as the home of A Better Way
Apr 10
•
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD
April 8th: Cosmic Signs & Wonders, CERN Large Hadron Collider Activation, 3 NASA Rockets, And A Better Way
A day of extraordinary natural and unnatural events, and an opportunity to transcend our traumas
Introducing steering committee member Patrick Holford
BSc, DipION, FBANT, NTCRP
April 8th: Cosmic Signs & Wonders, CERN Large Hadron Collider Activation, 3 NASA Rockets, And A Better Way
A day of extraordinary natural and unnatural events, and an opportunity to transcend our traumas
Apr 7
•
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD
An Update on the Better Way Conference
Announcing the first Better Way Detox and Wellness Fair!
Apr 4
•
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD
Repairing Cell Membrane Damage due to the "Vaccine" with Phosphatidylcholine
The Plaquex Therapy Approach to restoring cellular function
It has never been more important to acknowledge "the elephant in the room"
An article by David Charalambous to support our conversation on MIND CONTROL
Apr 1
March 2024
MIND CONTROL: Who makes your decisions?
It is easy to spot other people's biases, but can you spot your own?
Mar 30
•
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD
The Genetic Modification of Humanity? Insights & Questions Raised at the Human Rights & Covid-19 Civil Society Press Conference PART 2
Geneva, Switzerland | 22 March 2024
Mar 26
Geneva, Switzerland | 22 March 2024 Critical Questions & Insights from the Human Rights & Covid-19 Civil Society Press Conference PART 1
36 Questions from WCH Health & Science Lead Christof Plothe DO
Mar 26
