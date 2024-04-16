A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Rubbery clots & prion-like proteins
An unexpected role for Methylene Blue
  
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
5
What do Frankenstein, mineral baths, the planet Uranus, and World Council for Health have in common?
The City of Bath
  
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
20
Renowned Evolutionary Biologist, Dr. Bret Weinstein, To Visit The Golden City
Also known as the home of A Better Way
  
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
20
April 8th: Cosmic Signs & Wonders, CERN Large Hadron Collider Activation, 3 NASA Rockets, And A Better Way
A day of extraordinary natural and unnatural events, and an opportunity to transcend our traumas
Published on A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie  
Introducing steering committee member Patrick Holford
BSc, DipION, FBANT, NTCRP
Published on WCH_British_Isles  
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
15
An Update on the Better Way Conference
Announcing the first Better Way Detox and Wellness Fair!
  
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
17
Repairing Cell Membrane Damage due to the “Vaccine” with Phosphatidylcholine
The Plaquex Therapy Approach to restoring cellular function
Published on Anita Baxas MD Substack  
It has never been more important to acknowledge "the elephant in the room"
An article by David Charalambous to support our conversation on MIND CONTROL
21

March 2024

MIND CONTROL: Who makes your decisions?
It is easy to spot other people's biases, but can you spot your own?
  
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
67
The Genetic Modification of Humanity? Insights & Questions Raised at the Human Rights & Covid-19 Civil Society Press Conference PART 2
Geneva, Switzerland | 22 March 2024
15
Geneva, Switzerland | 22 March 2024 Critical Questions & Insights from the Human Rights & Covid-19 Civil Society Press Conference PART 1
36 Questions from WCH Health & Science Lead Christof Plothe DO
33
