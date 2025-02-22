With the Make America Healthy Again campaign gaining momentum, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the root causes of disease. The campaign, at its core, is addressing critical factors that contribute to illness in society, and it is crucial to understand that many of these causes are interconnected, systemic, and often overlooked in modern discussions about health. While many are becoming increasingly aware of the role vaccines have played in causing illness, particularly through the activism of figures like RFK Jr., there are other more subtle yet equally damaging factors that continue to fuel the disease burden in our world today. It’s time to look at these causes—some so glaringly obvious they are often taken for granted. By no means the limit of root causes, I briefly outline 10 thoughts below not in any particular order:

1. War Causes Disease

War, in all its forms, causes immense physical and psychological harm. It’s not only the civilians in war-torn regions who suffer; the soldiers who participate are also deeply affected. Many return from battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and struggle to reintegrate into civilian life. The trauma they endure—whether from violence, loss, or moral conflict—takes a serious toll on both mind and body. War breeds hatred, division, and suffering, all of which manifest in disease. The human condition is naturally oriented toward love, peace, and connection, but war systematically suppresses this, exacerbating the disease burden on those directly and indirectly involved.

2. Modern Working Conditions Cause Disease

The modern workplace is a breeding ground for both physical and mind health issues. The human body was designed to move, yet most people now spend the majority of their waking hours sitting—often in a single position for extended periods. For many, the root cause of anxiety and depression lies in these sedentary, stressful work environments. The relentless push for productivity, combined with long hours and poor ergonomics, is leading to an epidemic of chronic diseases. Competitive work cultures increase stress levels, and as we’ve seen, giving individuals medications like SSRIs to "manage" this stress only serves as a temporary fix. A deeper, systemic change is needed, one that re-evaluates how we work and live. It is encouraging to see people like RFK Jr. calling for a reduction in the use of SSRIs and advocating for a deeper look at the root causes of depression—such as the lack of time for self-care, healthy food, rest, and nature.

3. Digital Technology and Mobile Phones Cause Disease

In our increasingly digital world, we are bombarded by radiofrequency radiation from mobile phones, Wi-Fi, and other wireless devices. While we know that this technology has been tested for heat, the long-term, unseen effects on human health remain largely unexamined. Given that we live in a world of natural vibrations and frequencies, it’s crucial that the rapid roll-out of 5G and 6G be stopped until proper safety studies are conducted. The health risks from this unregulated industry are immense, but it’s not just the radiation that is problematic—digital technology also erodes our privacy, fosters disconnection, and fuels addictive behaviours. We increasingly interact with AI chatbots rather than real people, and the constant connectivity to phones and screens leaves little room for genuine, face-to-face relationships. The blue light emitted by screens disrupts our natural rhythms, affecting metabolism and the hypothalamic-pituitary axis. This constant state of overstimulation adds to the mental and physical toll of modern living.

Share