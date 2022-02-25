About:

Hello, my name is Dr. Tess Lawrie.

I am the Director of EbMCsquared CiC (https://ebmcsquared.org/), a community interest health and research company. In the course of my work as a research consultant, I have been a frequent member of technical teams responsible for developing international guidelines and my peer-reviewed publications have received over 5000 citations. I am the founder of the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development International initiative (BiRD International: https://bird-group.org/), and a steering group member of the World Council for Health (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/). Another initiative that I am intimately involved in is the development of a revolutionary new health system.

My vision

My vision is of a healthier world in which science and learned wisdom are brought together to empower people to take responsibility for their own health. I strongly believe that what defines us as human beings is our capacity, desire, and freedom to choose. We can choose to live in fear and separation, or with joy, trust, love, and compassion together.

Why Substack?

My wonderful team and I will keep you posted about the various initiatives we are involved in and explore issues that may well be too controversial to discuss on other social media platforms. Much of my work is concerned with working towards setting the environment for positive change, empowering, promoting and ultimately facilitating best practices for health and wellbeing. This newsletter will hence revolve around a shared understanding of what “A Better Way” might, or ought to, entail.

The content will be created by myself and my team, as well as guest writers from my extensive network of free-thinkers and visionaries. I will endeavour to answer some of your comments personally, though due to time constraints my wonderful team will help out!

Subscription options

For the time being, all my content is available for free.

If you do decide to sign up for a paid subscription, all income generated will go towards the various initiatives mentioned above.

With thanks,

Tess