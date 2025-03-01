Do Moms know more than scientists and vaccine regulators? It certainly seems like it.

Self-taught scientist, self-healed kidney disease patient, mother of two, and author of Get Well Fast, Janine Gallizia, sent me this video message today. The glyphosate–copper deficiency link Janine describes as the key mechanism driving autism rates makes sense to me. Do you think USA’s HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr. needs to know about this? Let me know in the comments below.

Glyphosate findings in vaccines have been ignored to date…

In 2016, Zen Honeycutt of Moms Across America shared findings that five vaccines tested positive for glyphosate in their independent analysis. These included:

Pneumococcal vaccine by Merck (0.107 ppb) TDap vaccine by Sanofi Pasteur (0.123 ppb) Influenza vaccine by Novartis (0.331 ppb) Hepatitis B vaccine by GlaxoSmithKline (0.325 ppb) MMR vaccine by Merck (2.671 ppb)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health authorities do not list glyphosate as an ingredient in approved vaccines, and these findings have not been independently verified or confirmed by regulatory agencies.

However, in 2015, WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded that glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans” (Group 2A carcinogen). Therefore, if there is a possibility that glyphosate is in childhood and other vaccines, and that glyphosate may be increasing the risk of autism, other neurological conditions, inflammatory bowel disease, and cancer, this certainly is a cause for concern. Shouldn’t it be a priority for health authorities to confirm or exclude the possibility?

So let’s test again…

World Council for Health invites independent scientists who are able to test for and verify or refute findings of glyphosate in the MMR, other childhood, influenza, Covid-19, and other vaccines to please contact WCH Health & Science team at info@worldcouncilforhealth.org with their proposals and/or findings.

I will post Janine’s 2017 glyphosate report soon too, which describes the science behind the glyphosate-induced copper deficiency. Please subscribe to be notified.

