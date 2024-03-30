MIND CONTROL: Who makes your decisions?
It is easy to spot other people's biases, but can you spot your own?
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER: I learnt such a lot about mind control in this Tess Talks 2 with David Charalambous, I highly recommend you watch this!
Do you have an invisible back seat driver influencing you to go left when you had planned to go right, making certain decisions for you, putting you on auto-pilot? And, if you think you don’t, how would you know this to be true?
According to David Charalambous, most of our decisions are made on auto-pilot based on what we have in the ‘locked basements’ of our brains, otherwise know as the adaptive unconscious. This explains why, when COVID came along and trusted authorities said “safe and effective”, “safe and effective”, “safe and effective”, effectively putting these terms and visuals into the adaptive unconscious, many sensible and reasonable people did what they were told, which was not sensible and reasonable, without realising that their adaptive unconscious had been hacked to induce their compliance.
I trust that you will find this Tess Talks 2 conversation with David Charalambous very interesting. According to David, the adaptive unconscious, what I’m calling the back seat driver, has an enormously powerful impact on our choices and opinions. This decision-making ‘process’ is occurring unconsciously without us being aware of it, and mostly, without us being aware of the foundations laid by past traumas, propaganda, marketing and ‘nudging’.
In this interview I attempted to reach viewers adaptive unconscious. It’s pretty obvious, but if you don’t see it let me know in the comments below!
Please visit David’s website Reaching People to find out more about David’s important work.
More on mind control
If you want to learn more about how our minds are manipulated, you may also be interested in this article and WCH video with Jason Christoff.
I look forward to this interview. Even before the insanity of Stupid 19 was unleashed, I was witnessing increasingly how hard it was to present the many truth bombs that were falling all around. I still recall discovering the 9/11 deception and trying to tell my friends and family that we’d all been duped. The reactions they had were puzzling - not only did they refuse to believe me but they got angry or condescending. How could I be so foolish and gullible they barked while not willing to even look at any of the evidence I’d compiled. And when the March Madness 2020 hit they were lapping up all the nonsense like it was some kind of holy gospel.
In 1967 when I was 17 I met Rod Serling in an elevator in New York and asked him if there really is a Twilight Zone. His reply was “Yeah kid, there is.” Seeing what’s been going on, I do believe him now.
I give more thanks every day for never having had tv. I missed out on so much of this insidious mind control.