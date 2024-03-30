KNOWLEDGE IS POWER: I learnt such a lot about mind control in this Tess Talks 2 with David Charalambous, I highly recommend you watch this!

Do you have an invisible back seat driver influencing you to go left when you had planned to go right, making certain decisions for you, putting you on auto-pilot? And, if you think you don’t, how would you know this to be true?

According to David Charalambous, most of our decisions are made on auto-pilot based on what we have in the ‘locked basements’ of our brains, otherwise know as the adaptive unconscious. This explains why, when COVID came along and trusted authorities said “safe and effective”, “safe and effective”, “safe and effective”, effectively putting these terms and visuals into the adaptive unconscious, many sensible and reasonable people did what they were told, which was not sensible and reasonable, without realising that their adaptive unconscious had been hacked to induce their compliance.

Share

I trust that you will find this Tess Talks 2 conversation with David Charalambous very interesting. According to David, the adaptive unconscious, what I’m calling the back seat driver, has an enormously powerful impact on our choices and opinions. This decision-making ‘process’ is occurring unconsciously without us being aware of it, and mostly, without us being aware of the foundations laid by past traumas, propaganda, marketing and ‘nudging’.

In this interview I attempted to reach viewers adaptive unconscious. It’s pretty obvious, but if you don’t see it let me know in the comments below!

Please visit David’s website Reaching People to find out more about David’s important work.

Value exchange

If you found value in this Tess Talks 2 David Charalambous conversation, please consider making a value exchange.

World Council for Health needs your help today.

Philanthropy, dedication, passion and courage has got the World Council for Health’s core team this far. But there is a limit to what we can do without your financial support. Please make a donation to World Council for Health today to fund this essential humanitarian work. Help us create a better world for you and your children.

More on mind control

If you want to learn more about how our minds are manipulated, you may also be interested in this article and WCH video with Jason Christoff.

Share