Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Psychopaths are the undisputed masters of mind-control. They do not do this by placing you under an intense light and filling you full of drugs, but by first evaluating you, then piecemeal and over time playing on and amplifying any gaps in your self-esteem. Before you know it, your thoughts and opinions are nearly all ones the psychopath has planted in your mind." quote from Thomas Sheridan's book Puzzling people: the labyrinth of the psychopath

The World Council for Health has been trialling a selection of good books in our online shop that are applicable to surviving and thriving in these novel times!

We will be adding to the list, but meanwhile I highly recommend the following great reads:

The first book that I would like to draw your attention to today is Puzzling People: the labyrinth of the psychopath by Irish author Thomas Sheridan. I came across Thomas Sheridan through his podcasts about a year or so ago and have enjoyed listening to his often challenging perspectives, informed by difficult life experiences and his shrewd and brilliant mind.

Many people find it hard to conceive that an individual can be completely devoid of inherently human qualities of empathy, sympathy, love, joy, trust and compassion. It’s perhaps because we cannot conceive of this and struggle to acknowledge the existence of evil, that we have become entangled in a web of it. With our health, freedom and sovereignty now hanging in the balance due to stealthy predation by billionaire psychopaths over decades, it is time for us to stop being indifferent to the fact that there are psychopaths in all walks of life. It’s time for us to take our power back and become intellectually and psychologically sovereign, as Sheridan puts it.

Through personal stories and examples, Sheridan’s book details how to recognise a psychopath, avoid their manipulations, get rid of them, and restore your self-worth and autonomy.

With predatory psychopaths currently ruling the world, controlling governments, corporations and ‘authorities’, exploiting the earth and all people, Thomas’ book Puzzling People in my opinion is essential reading.

Can you say ‘I love me’ and not cringe? This book by Maureen Fearon is a very straightforward self-help book which is concise and accessible, especially for young people. Fearon uses a very simple yet relatable story to guide the reader on the path of self-love, a lack of which could be said to be at the root of all suffering. Thus, teenagers will easily be able to read this book and apply the lessons therein.

With so many young people suffering from disconnection and estrangement from self, family and wise guidance in general, exacerbated by an increasing dependence on digital technology, this book is sure to be a bestseller when it is discovered.

Very pragmatic in her approach, Maureen teaches how to avoid the manipulating ways of others, and restore self-worth and self-love.

Shoo is very much aligned with World Council for Health ethos and vision. We see healthy, free and sovereign individuals as the foundation stones of the better world. Thus it is not surprising that Maureen Fearon is also on the steering committee of new WCH British Isles.

This book is a wonderful complement to Thomas Sheridan’s book above, as not only is restoring self-love key to creating happy families, it is also key to getting rid of psychopaths.

3 – UBUNTU Contributionism by Michael Tellinger

Like me, I am sure you will be pleased to read that we don’t have to start from scratch in figuring out how to create better systems and societies free from psychopaths. In this comprehensive, step-by-step guide called UBUNTU Contributionism, Michael Tellinger shows how the beautiful and ancient African philosophy of Ubuntu, which fosters unity, community and human creativity, can be used to inform a better way forward for humanity.

In UBUNTU Contributionalism, Tellinger proposes a new social structure to replace the corrupt systems that divide and control us. He calls UBUNTU Contributionism a blueprint for human prosperity and I can see why – it gets rid of money and creates abundance for all. Intrigued? Get the book!

Ancient cultures were thriving in community for thousands of years before the bankers and pirates came along. I am very grateful to Tellinger for reminding us of who we truly are, and restoring this ancient wisdom to its rightful place. We don’t need to re-invent the wheel; the elders are showing us how through this inspired work.

If you are one of those people who sees the ‘big picture’ and the devastation caused by an exploitative system based on unbridled greed but gets stymied by the question ‘How do we make something better?’ this book will become your roadmap.

All three of these books are great reads and will make great gifts!

