Understanding how SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ trigger illness is vital if we are to help those who are suffering. This series of 3 articles presents an alternative or complementary hypothesis to the ACE2 theory. It is the work of Janine Gallizia, author of Get Well Fast. I am pleased to share these three articles by Janine and trust that they will inspire important discussions on the mechanism, prevention and treatment of Covid-19 symptoms and vaccine-related disease.

Series Foreword

By Janine Gallizia

If you have been following the long list of symptoms attributed to post Covid-19 infection or Covid-19 GMO injection, one thing has become apparent: the official theory of how SARS-CoV-2 gets into cells doesn’t seem to hold up.

The official theory identifies the ACE2 receptor as the main entry for SARS-CoV-2 into cells, where it replicates and causes infection. However, the ACE2 theory is unable to explain most of the symptoms of Covid-19, Long Covid, post Covid-19 vaccination or the sudden rise in incidence of cancer, heart and vascular diseases, blood clots, cognitive decline, nerve damage, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), mitochondrial dysfunction, auto-immune disease, infections, infertility, and HIV false-positives. Perhaps an alternative theory can.

In this series of articles, I offer an alternative theory, which I believe will provide significant insights into how to treat Covid-19 related illness.

The mechanism of Covid-19 related illness comprises three distinct phases: the trigger, the inhibitor and the collapse of cell signalling.

Share

Part 1 : The Trigger

By Janine Gallizia

Let’s step back in time to early 2020, when an alternative theory about Covid-19 disease was proposed. At the time, this theory was violently shut down and even branded as conspiracy, despite its author being a Nobel Prize Laureate.

The theory of Covid-19 by Nobel Prize Laureate Professor Luc Montagnier

On January 30th 2020, a group of Indian scientists published a paper titled, “Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag”. ‘2019–nCoV’ and ‘2019 novel coronavirus’ were the first names given to the virus that creates the symptoms of Covid-19. The virus has since been named SARS-CoV-2.

The scientists explained they had found traces of HIV amino acids in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, and that these proteins were found on the spike protein binding site, which enabled the virus to enter human cells, where it replicated and caused infection. Not all cells have the corresponding receptor that permits SARS-CoV-2 entry into cells. Understanding which cells are directly infiltrated by the virus allows greater understanding as to the disease process that follows. It also opens up therapeutic opportunities. This is what the authors said: (Note: All text highlighted and underlined in this paper was done by the author of this document).

“We found 4 insertions in the spike glycoprotein (S) which are unique to the 2019-nCoV and are not present in other coronaviruses. Importantly, amino acid residues in all the 4 inserts have identity or similarity to those in the HIV-1 gp120 or HIV-1 Gag. Interestingly, despite the inserts being discontinuous on the primary amino acid sequence, 3D-modelling of the 2019- nCoV suggests that they converge to constitute the receptor binding site.”

Professor Luc Montagnier, Nobel Prize Laureate

The World Health Organization describes HIV infection on its website, stating:

“The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) targets cells of the immune system, called CD4 cells, which help the body respond to infection. Within the CD4 cell, HIV replicates and in turn, damages and destroys the cell. Without effective treatment of a combination of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, the immune system will become weakened to the point that it can no longer fight infections and diseases.”

The normal CD4 count range in a healthy person is approximately 500 to 1500 cell/mm3. In untreated HIV infection the number of CD4 immune cells declines. With less than 200 CD4 cells/mm3, a diagnosis of AIDS usually follows. Thus, if an HIV-infected person maintains sufficient levels of CD4 immune cells to conserve immune function they can live a normal, long heathy life.

Share

This full post is available to paid subscribers today and all subscribers next week. We trust you find it informative. Thank you for your support.