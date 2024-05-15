This month we are aggregating expertise from our World Council for Health Country Councils on Covid jab and environmental toxin detoxification for a WCH Detox & Wellbeing Companion Guide. Attendees at our upcoming Better Way Detox & Wellbeing Fair will receive a free copy of the guide at the event on June 14th/15th.

Why and how are we doing this?

People are currently subjected to an unprecedented number and level of toxins in our environment, not least the GMO products that continue to be administered to us in a variety of forms.

Demonstrating the true value of our decentralised model of health advocacy, we asked our autonomous WCH Country Council Steering Committees to share their best country guidance on how to detox from these many toxins, including the Covid-19 GMO jabs.

On Monday 13th May, we brought some of this international expertise together in a Better Way Today panel entitled Restoring Health: WCH Country Councils Share Detox Wisdom.

After listening to the guidance delivered by eight WCH Country Council representatives, supplemented by three nutrition specialists, this was my take home message: The basics of Detox-ing from the jabs and environmental toxins are inexpensive to free! '

Here are some of the TOP TIPS I gleaned from Monday’s WCH Panel that cost next to nothing:

Minimise exposure to environmental toxins, including exposure to digital devices, biocides, GMOs, fluoride, plastics, and other chemicals. Eliminate processed food and drink clean water. Avoid sugar!!!!!!!! Eat fermented food, like kimchi and miso, and traditionally grown food (non-GMO, non-biocide). You can make loads of kimchi or sauerkraut at home for little more that the cost of a cabbage! If you eat meat, have meat-free detox periods of two to three weeks a few times a year. Do intermittent fasting. This can have health benefits with a fasting window of as little as 14 hours a day. Use heat therapies, like far-infrared, sauna, aerobic exercise and sunbathing, to detoxify fat-soluble toxins, and wash off afterwards. Get plenty of sleep. Good sleep is unbelievably healing! Have regular Epsom salts or salt baths. Reduce stress through mindfulness, prayer, meditation and gratitude. Have time in Nature every day and as much as possible and get plenty of sunshine. Make detoxifying teas and infusions from dandelion and nettles, Nature’s ‘weeds’, and drink at least 3 cups a day. Take plenty of vitamin C in fresh fruit and supplement forms. (I make a warm drink with 1g vitamin C powder and a quarter teaspoon of ground ginger two or three times a day.)

WCH Japan representative Izumi Kamijo presenting Japan’s Top Tips

Favourite tip: I love miso soup so my BEST TIP from WCH JAPAN has to be ‘Cancer doesn’t like miso!’

You can watch this timely and highly relevant session of Better Way Today here. Please make a donation to the World Council for Health after viewing if you have the means.Your support keeps us going!

FREE FRIEND TICKET for the DETOX & WELLBEING FAIR

I look forward to seeing you at the Detox & Wellbeing Fair in just a few weeks!

If you have a vaccine-injured friend or relative, we are pleased to share that you that he or she may accompany you for free with the purchase of your ticket. Please send your request for a Free Friend Ticket to events@worldcouncilforhealth.org as soon as possible. We will do our best to fulfil your request pending the availability of tickets.

Thank you for your support and have a great day!

