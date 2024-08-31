Here’s my simple checklist for a better health care service:

I want health therapies and guidance aimed at optimising my health and preventing disease

I want a choice of health practitioners and modalities

Interventions should ideally address the root cause, be short-lived and not make me dependent on them

I only want to use safe, non-toxic therapies

Once I trust a practitioner I like to see the same one every time I visit

I want to feel better after seeing a health practitioner or receiving treatment, not worse

Any health interventions, practices or treatments should not cost me an arm and a leg

HealthSource Totnes

Last week I had the pleasure of visiting a community health centre called HealthSource Totnes. HealthSource Totnes is the inspiration of a retired nurse, Katherine Hooper, who says she was inspired by the World Council for Health’s better way!

This community health centre run by volunteers offers a range of different and complementary therapies aimed at getting and keeping you well, from acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine, to physiotherapy and yoga. If you don’t know what might suit you, you can have a chat with nurse Katherine Hooper to discuss. No one is excluded from receiving help and a donation relative to one’s means in exchange for help received is welcome.

From the HealthSource Totnes website:

HealthSource Totnes Mission Statement

We are a growing group of natural health practitioners with a wealth of experience in a range of treatments. Our aim is to help you restore your body’s ability to heal.

When it comes to our health and wellbeing, we believe in informed choices.

We intend to:

do no harm; Primum non nocere

strive to do our best, whilst recognising that things do not always go to plan.

each take control of, and are responsible for, our own health and wellbeing.

value diversity & different points of view, treating each other with respect.

appreciate natural solutions for good health, as we are all part of nature.

be inclusive, valuing our integrated community & embracing that everyone is different.

We aim to be a beacon of hope for the local community by offering transformative and empowering approaches to create and improve well-being & thus reducing dis-ease.

HealthSource Totnes ticks my boxes!

I love saunas and was thrilled to discover they have a brand new infrared sauna too, which is available from as little as £7.50 a session.

I found the atmosphere in the centre to be warm and inviting, with an attractive central cafe area to have a tea or coffee and a conversation with friends.

Please visit HealthSource Totnes and check out all they have to offer. If you live near Totnes you will find that it’s a stone’s throw from the town centre and, if you are driving, it has its own free parking.

For Health Practitioners

If you are a health practitioner and would like to set something similar up for your community, Katherine is a wellspring of information and inspiration. I highly recommend connecting with her and drawing on the experience of this volunteer team at HealthSource Totnes.

Katherine Hooper, a retired nurse, is the inspiration behind HealthSource Totnes.

There’s a Better Way and we’re co-creating it!

Read this beautiful dedication written for the health centre by Lou Selene….

Thank you!

