This article is about the risks posed by the Covid-19 injections to pregnant women and those wishing to be pregnant with the aim of providing women with information that:

is easy to understand, is not influenced by conflicts of interest (I am not paid by drug companies, the NHS, government or Bill Gates), and enables women and men to take steps to reduce the risk of pregnancy complications and infertility.

My background

My background in clinical medicine was mainly in Obstetrics, which is the medical specialty aimed at helping women to have healthy pregnancies, childbirth and babies. Attending women in labour and childbirth was a great privilege and the thing I loved most about being a doctor. The unification of a healthy mother and her healthy newborn infant after birth never ceases to fill me with great joy.

When I stepped away from clinical work and embarked on a career in medical research, my work was focused on women’s health and how to improve the pregnancy experience and health outcomes for women and babies. Childbirth is a natural process and its medicalisation had become of growing concern to me.

These past few years, I could never have anticipated the callous disregard shown towards pregnant women and new life by so-called health authorities, however, as exemplified by these WHO infographics still to be found on the World Health Organization’s website. This is very BAD ADVICE for pregnant women. It has already inflicted tremendous harm on mothers, newborns, and the unborn, and will continue to do so on a scale never before seen unless we stop heeding the advice of the authorities and do our own research.

Big Pharma’s drugs in pregnancy

Many drugs are harmful to unborn babies and for this reason cannot be taken during pregnancy. In fact, during pregnancy it is desirable to take as few medications as possible to ensure the baby can develop safely and naturally.

Thus, when it comes to a new or experimental drug, one thing we simply would not do is give it to a pregnant woman because of the unknown risks to to her unborn baby. So why do we have the World’s Health Organization recommending this?

I have previously written about the criminal betrayal of pregnant women by the NHS, Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and other professional bodies. There are some useful links in this article, which you may like to revisit.

Covid-19 GMO products and pregnancy complications