International scientists invited to attend a UN Human Rights Council (HRC) side meeting during the 55th Regular Session on Human Rights were informed at short notice that the meeting had been cancelled. The meeting would have been the first publicly available recorded UN HRC meeting on Health and Human Rights, specifically human rights violations during Covid.

Instead, the delegates addressed a Press Conference in Geneva on 22 March 2024.

Speakers who attended the press conference in person included Prof. Christian Perronne (France), Dr Astrid Stuckelberger (Switzerland), Christof Plothe DO (Germany), and me, Dr Tess Lawrie (UK). This article summarises Prof. Bhakdi’s presentation.

The Genetic Modification of Humanity? | Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi

Emeritus Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, a specialist in Microbiology and Infectious Disease Epidemiology, explained that each mRNA Covid injection administers over one billion copies of mRNA that codes for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

This mRNA is mass-produced by inserting the gene for spike protein into tiny bacterial chromosomes called ‘plasmids’, then allowing the bacteria to multiply, harvesting the plasmid DNA, and using this to produce spike protein mRNA. This in turn is packaged into tiny, synthetic, fatty globules: the ‘lipid nanoparticles’ (LNPs). Unfortunately, this fatty material is known to be highly toxic, and its use in humans was not permitted before Emergency Use Authorisation of the Covid jabs. Spike protein and multi-organ inflammation have been detected in people who took the mRNA jabs months after injection, and many have become severely ill or even died.

A year ago, Kevin Mc Kernan and colleagues published a paper disclosing that the lipid nanoparticles in the mass-produced jabs contained not only mRNA but also high levels of DNA contamination. It was then discovered that the original mRNA ‘vaccines’ that were inspected and approved by the regulatory authorities were produced by a completely different small-scale process that carried little risk of DNA contamination. No quality control was done on the mass-produced ‘vaccine’ to justify its authorisation. According to Prof. Bhakdi, the injection of an unauthorised product is a criminal act.

The responsible authorities have refused to investigate the veracity of Kevin Mc Kernan’s findings. They also deny that plasmid DNA is able to make its way into the cell or nucleus. However, packaging plasmids and plasmid-derived mRNA within LNPs enhances their delivery into cells. Furthermore, in cells that are able to divide, the nuclear membrane breaks down prior to cell division. This makes it possible for plasmid DNA to be incorporated into the daughter nuclei, where it may be expressed.

In addition to laboratories in Canada and the USA, a German research team has recently investigated the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty ‘vaccines’. They found large amounts of bacterial DNA in all six batches examined, and identified all genes represented on the plasmid. As with the original Canadian research, the German team found the SV40 Promoter gene on the plasmid, which had not been declared to the authorities or the public. The SV40 promoter is able to cross the nuclear membrane in non-dividing cells, taking attached DNA sequences with it.

The German research team has also shown that:

Plasmid DNA is rapidly taken up by human cells and persists in these cells for many days. It can even be detected after a cycle of cell replication.

Transfected cells start producing spike protein within hours and continue doing so for many days. Inserting plasmid DNA into the genome of the cell (known as ‘insertional mutagenesis’) has the potential to disrupt the finely balanced mechanism of cell division and differentiation, possibly leading to cancer, immune system dysfunction, neurological issues, and even the inheritance of altered genetic traits.

Bacterial DNA may also become inserted into human chromosomes, as suggested by Kevin Mc Kernan’s laboratory, which has almost finished sequencing transfected cells sent by the German team. And if this takes place in isolated cells in a laboratory, it is possible that this could happen in the body.

Prof. Bhakdi did not mince his words when describing what has taken place under the auspices of ‘global public health’:

Governments around the globe have installed a satanic program that has maimed, killed and genetically modified millions of hapless and helpless humans around the globe.

The WHO intends to replace traditional vaccines with mRNA injectables in both human and veterinary medicine. They insist that the Covid ‘vaccines’ have proven to be safe, so quality control of future agents is unnecessary.

The uptake and expression of a foreign gene will always cause the immune system to attack that cell. As in the case of the Covid jab, all future mRNA ‘vaccines’ will encode ‘non-self’, causing harm that will worsen with each booster. And DNA contamination will be the rule because no cost-effective procedure exists to separate mass-produced mRNA from plasmid DNA.

In his heartfelt conclusion, Prof. Bhakdi warns humanity of the existential threat posed by the WHO: Nations of the world, unite and save us from this criminal madness! Stop the mRNA vaccines! Stop the WHO!

Thank you for the donations that made our travel and documentation of this ground-breaking Geneva event possible.

Philanthropy, passion, dedication and courage has got the World Council for Health’s core team this far. But there is a limit to what we can do without adequate financial support. Please make a donation to World Council for Health today to fund this essential humanitarian work and create a better world for your children.

