From Katherine Kheel of SafeTech International , a WCH partner organisation:

The Telepathy Tapes is an amazing (thus far) 8-part series on the telepathic abilities of autistic children. And as fascinating as that is in and of itself – these kids reading minds with 100% accuracy – their abilities extend beyond that as some are able to tap into fields of knowledge they've never been exposed to before...foreign languages, music, history, etc., and some even have the ability to predict future events. The podcast covers animals' ability to read minds as well.

All this leads to a discussion of understanding consciousness as possibly the underlying fabric from which all thought, intuition, and knowing emerges–– including the field of knowing and communication available to us all––if we can calm our mind's clutter and chatter.

Another aspect that comes through loud and clear is that these kids have so much love and compassion in their hearts, and feel enormous joy in knowing they are seen, valued, and can make a difference in the world.

And perhaps most hopeful of all is that this podcast has gotten so many views that it "briefly knock[ed] Joe Rogan out of the No. 1 spot". People are thirsting for deeper meaning and truths than the curated hand-me-down versions passed along to us from science, religion, educational institutions, and cultural norms. Reality is so much grander than what can be apprehended by the five senses alone.

Oh...and one more thing: The podcast also goes into why our current "materialist" version of science has been so reluctant to study or acknowledge these abilities.



I highly recommend this podcast.



