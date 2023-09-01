The most difficult societal issue that needs to be acknowledged and addressed is the escalating sexual abuse of children. Such abuse includes child rape, torture and trafficking, as well as woke ideology-facilitated genital mutilation.

The issue of child sexual abuse is challenging for a variety of reasons, not least because many of us have experienced psychological or physical abuse as children and have not healed these traumas for ourselves.

With pedophilia linked to the globalist cabal calling themselves the ‘elites’, it is clear that the hierarchy exploiting us also have the degradation and exploitation of our children in their sights.

Aiming to introduce their sex (mis)education in schools for children as young as three years of age through policies and content dictated by unaccountable supranational organisations, like the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Sexual and Reproductive Health and the Rutgers Foundation, the exploitation and sexualisation of our school-going children is about to become institutionalised.

According to Rutgers’ “gender-transformation” webpage: “Rutgers’ gender-transformative approach examines, questions and transforms rigid gender and sexual norms...”. I don’t know about you, but transforming the genders of boys and girls is not on my list of priorities for health and wellbeing. Neither is inappropriately sexualising them, as is demonstrated in this grooming “educational” video. I would much rather have happy and healthy boys and girls with a developed self-knowledge, self-worth and moral framework that helps them navigate fulfilling relationships in adulthood.

Here’s some advice from Rutgers’ on pornography:

Advice to parents from the Rutgers Foundation – Don’t worry about pornography for 11-year olds.

If you think Rutgers’ advice is sound, you really need to listen to this conversation with Max Lowen. Pornography is part and parcel of this evil international criminal enterprise of grooming and harming our young.

How do we step up and stop pedophiles, pornography and child sexual abuse? It starts by engaging with the extent of the problem.

Recently I spoke with Max Lowen, survivor of horrific abuse at the hands of ‘elites’, who has healed and transcended her experiences to become an expert trauma counsellor, helping others to heal from theirs. Max is providing such an essential service at a time when we as a society seem to be holding a huge body of collective fear, pain and suffering, which is hampering our ability to protect ourselves and our families. For more about Max’s organisation, please see her website Unbroken.global.

Healing our own traumas is the first step to realising our individual power and creating a better world, a world where children (and we) are free from exploitation and abuse.

Together, let’s transcend the fear that this issue evokes in us and be the warriors that our children need at this time.

My conversation with Max may be a difficult conversation for you to hear but I trust it will open your eyes and inspire you to action.

As always, thank you for your support and collaboration!

