I am excited to announce that Dr. Bret Weinstein is coming back to the City of Bath in just a couple of weeks to join me in two stimulating Better Way World Council for Health events!

Two Events Two Days Apart: One In Bath, One In London

Event 1

This event is a live, unscripted conversation between Dr. Bret Weinstein, WCH Health & Science Committee Lead, Christof Plothe D.O., and me - the Better Way & Great FreeSet Chief ;) - takes place in Chapel Arts theatre in the City of Bath, UK. The title of the conversation is Enlightenment or Dark Age: Humanity and the Hyper-Novelty Crisis.

You can read our brief bios by clicking the poster below.

Event 2

The second event is a Fundraising Dinner in London followed by a stimulating conversation about a Better Way for health, freedom and sovereignty entitled World Council for Health & The Great FreeSet. The dinner takes place at Lord’s Cricket Club. I am really looking forward to sharing our successes and vision with you. Attendees are sure to leave both events reassured that there is a Better Way and in good spirits about the possibilities and opportunities provided by this extraordinary period of great change.

Places to both of these events are limited so be sure to book soon!

Did you know Dr. Bret Weinstein hosted the media panel at the first ever Better Way Conference?

I had a trip down memory lane today when my lovely WCH colleague Emma Sron posted this photo of Dr. Bret Weinstein and me in our team chat.

The photo was taken at the end of the Better Way Conference in 2022, in a cobbled Bath street outside The Raven pub where a group of us had gathered to unwind. Bret’s contribution earned him the keys to the Golden City of Bath, hence the necklace of WCH keychains he is wearing in this pic!

Seeing our smiling faces you are right in guessing, as exhausted as we were, that BWC 2022 had been a phenomenal success – as have all Better Way events since.

Thus, I am so pleased that Bret has agreed to return to the City of Bath to do another live event with World Council for Health. I am so pleased, not least, because it has been a trying time for Bret and his lovely wife, Heather Heying, who as well as co-hosting The Dark Horse Podcast with Bret also writes the riveting Substack Natural Selections.

I feel that if anything can put a smile back on Bret’s face and restore his faith in humanity, the Golden City of Bath and our WCH Team can.

Thank you for your support and I hope to see you in Bath and/or London soon!

