Shabnam Palesa Mohamed with the Nanda Soobben artwork of Prof Satoshi Omura, given pride of place at the Omura wing of the Kitasato Memorial Institute

When the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) group launched World Ivermectin Day on the 25th July 2021, they had no idea that there would be a need to it make it an annual event, nor that BiRD would be the seed of an international health sovereignty movement, namely, the World Council for Health initiative.

Discovered originally on a golf course in Japan by Professor Satoshi Omura in bacteria called Streptomyces avermectinius in the form of avermectin, ivermectin is a medicine that was first approved for human use in 1987.

Costing just cents to produce, ivermectin has since been shown to improve outcomes in a wide variety of inflammatory conditions, including autoimmune disorders and cancer.

You can find out more about the ivermectin story related to Covid here and watch a recording of testimonials here. [I’ve just been informed that the website has been hacked, so please revisit in a day or two and hopefully it will have been restored. Ivermectin remains a big threat to the pharmaceutical industry.]

This year, it felt especially fitting to spend World Ivermectin Day in Tokyo, coinciding with the first anniversary of WCH Japan. What beautiful synchronicity!

Share

Visiting Prof. Omura at Kitasato University

Upon hearing of our upcoming visit to Japan, Professor Satoshi Omura had invited us for tea at Tokyo’s Kitasato University and a tour of the Kitasato Memorial Institute, where there is a wing dedicated to his important work on Ivermectin. This visit, occurring the day before the WID event, was a great honour and a highlight of the trip!

I shared some photos of our visit with Prof Omura in a previous Substack article. Here are a few more:

Prof Omura and Prof Yagisawa show us a compendium of historical specimen compounds collected and intact in the Kitasato Memorial Institute museum.

Me standing next to a photo from 1908 of Drs Robert Koch and S Kitasato in the Kitasato Memorial Museum at the university

The WCH delegation having tea with Prof Omura and colleagues

Art in the hospital. Part of Prof Omura’s collection.

Ivermectin is a fermented product of a bacteria

A visit to the Prof Omura’s laboratory at Kitasato University where avermectin and other bacterial products are fermented was utterly fascinating. It’s a very simple process to produce ivermectin. This video clip from the lovely Shabnam Palesa Mohamed captures one of many memorable moments, though I hope you don’t get seasick watching this wonky recording!

Lucy, in the foreground, took a mountain of footage that is still to be processed. We will aim to share this in due course.

Share

World Ivermectin Day in Tokyo

This event was fairly spontaneously organised by the WCH volunteers a week to two before our trip and was free for people to attend. Volunteers Nana and Ito were amazing hosts! They showed a Japanese subtitled version of the Letter to Dr Andrew Hill documentary and Professor Mori Yagisawa of Kitasato University shared a message from Prof Omura and some of the history and research related to ivermectin.

Prof. Mori Yagisawa sharing ivermectin research on Covid-19

Prof Ōmura’s message on WID 2024:

In the past, pharmaceuticals were developed and marketed with the goal of curing people’s illnesses and enabling them to live a peaceful life. Recently, however, some of the major pharmaceutical companies seem to have come to regard people’s illnesses as a profit-making business, and the healing of the sick seems to have become a secondary concern. Bad effects occur as a matter of nature, but correcting them requires the strong will and efforts of good people.

I would like to pay tribute to the FLCCC, initiated under the leadership of Dr Paul Marik and Dr Pierre Kory, and the the members of BIRD, led by Dr Tess Lawrie, for their efforts to legitimately evaluate and promote the clinical trials of ivermectin against COVID-19 around the world. I salute and thank you from the bottom of my heart the people of the FLCCC and the members of BIRD.

Prof. Satoshi Ōmura Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Kitasato University

Volunteers Nana and Ito had us in fits of laughter. Do you see the WCH glasses Ito is wearing to gain clarity on the better way forward?

Nana (dressed appropriately as our lucky charm, Akabeko) with the WCH japan Birthday cake

Thanking Prof Mori Yagisawa at the World Ivermectin Day in Tokyo on July 27th 2024.

Lastly, what do you make of this…?

There is so much to digest post this visit, not least this curious artefact in the Kitasato Memorial Institute Museum – a letter of congratulations from Mr Bill Gates, the businessman whose vaccine-promoting entities like GAVI tried to stop ivermectin being used for Covid symptoms.

If you’ve found this useful…

… please make a contribution to help us continue our work. We exist entirely through the generosity of our grassroots supporters.

THANK YOU for helping us continue our mission, free from conflicts of interest.

Give a gift subscription

Make a donation