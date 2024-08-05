Three members of the core World Council for Health team - Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Lucy Richards and me - visited Japan on a mRNA fact-finding and unity mission between the 24th and 31st July. WCH Asia member Izumi Kamijo and the WCH Japan board facilitated and hosted our visit. Our travel and subsistence costs were kindly covered by public donations to WCH Japan, our time was given for free.
There is more to follow, however, here are a few photos of events from the first 2 days for your interest.
Thrilled to see the above Tess. Such a moment with discoverer of Ivermectin. WOW. Chris S.
Always grateful for your work!