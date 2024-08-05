Three members of the core World Council for Health team - Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Lucy Richards and me - visited Japan on a mRNA fact-finding and unity mission between the 24th and 31st July. WCH Asia member Izumi Kamijo and the WCH Japan board facilitated and hosted our visit. Our travel and subsistence costs were kindly covered by public donations to WCH Japan, our time was given for free.

There is more to follow, however, here are a few photos of events from the first 2 days for your interest.

Sleepless in Tokyo 30 floors above ground!

A full house: the meeting in Japanese Parliament organised by MP Haraguchi with non-partisan parliamentarians, WCH Japan members, other concerned organisation representatives, and media to highlight dangers of mRNA and digital technology, as well as the globalist power grab (1).

Parliament meeting (2)

We were warmly received by members of a small and medium-sized business association in Tokyo.

Shabnam and Dr Atsuo Yanagisawa of WCH Japan at a meeting with volunteers and members

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed addressing volunteers and WCH Japan members in Tokyo, with WCH Asia’s Izumi Kamijo interpreting alongside.

Shabnam and I alongside iconic Prof. Satoshi Omura, in excellent spirits at 89 years of age. We were told that one only graduates in Japan when one turns 90.

Sharing what the World Council for Health is about with three professors, Prof. Omura, Prof. Yagisawa and Prof, Sunazuka at Kitasato University in Tokyo.

An artwork by African artist Nanda Sooben, gifted to Prof. Omura by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, WCH South Africa Steering Committee and WCH Core team member.

We learned that Prof. Omura has an art collection of over 1200 pieces. Many are in the university hospital because he believes art is integral to health and healing.

Prof. Omura with his Nobel prize awarded in 2015 for his discovery of Ivermectin.

Avermectin metabolites number more than 200. Research at Kitasato University indicates that several have potent anti-cancer properties.

Outside the Kitasato Memorial Institute, which has a special wing dedicated to Prof Omura’s work.

Late night noodles…

Thank you for helping to co-create a better way!

