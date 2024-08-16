The emerged globalist agenda

It is now clear to many including me that the globalist agenda is one of eugenics, with the aim of significantly reducing world’s population and changing the genetics of the remainder of us.

The possibility that ivermectin, through a potential effect on fertility, may be part of the globalists dastardly genocidal plan is a fairly novel one that I will explore here today.

The notion that ivermectin may cause infertility has been floating around since 2021 based on decade-old, mainly animal studies. After scanning such studies in 2021, I did not find the claim to be credible based on the supporting evidence. The animal studies being shared as proof, I found to involve very high doses of ivermectin, given for long periods with very short term follow up. Anything given in high doses, including overdosing on water, can cause harm. In my opinion as a research scientist with expertise in evaluating bodies of evidence, much more research was needed before making a claim that ivermectin is harmful to human fertility.

Back in 2021, when this assertion was doing the rounds on social media, it felt to me to be more like a distraction, as it does now. However, due to repeated public engagement on this topic by my associate in the health and freedom movement, Dr Mike Yeadon, I have decided to revisit it.

Dr Yeadon, ex-drug company executive, turned truther, has vehemently stated publicly that “ivermectin is one of the most violent fertility toxins [he has] ever come across”.

I am a little surprised by Dr Yeadon’s certainty on this matter. However, since Dr Yeadon’s area of interest in drug development was primarily in respiratory anti-allergy and inflammation drugs, I expect he knows a lot about ivermectin, which is known to be an excellent, low cost anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating old medicine.

My first thoughts on re-engaging this topic are:

