Lately, have you felt like you are living a movie script? Well, this is because, to a large extent, we are. All that we are witnessing and experiencing has already happened – in Hollywood!

Holy Wood was a place the druids of old went to cast spells, and Hollywood is the spell-casting arena of the megalomaniac cabal, where they cast their spell-binding predictive programming. Pandemic/disaster movies are just one way in which our children and we have been, and are still being, programmed for a miserable future.

I’ve always avoided horror movies, but I typed ‘pandemic movie’ into search engines and found that Zombie apocalypse movies have been a megalomaniac psyop for the longest time. If you think a lot of money has been spent on manufacturing a fake pandemic, it is but a fraction of the amount of money spent on Hollywood movies featuring apocalyptic scenarios about deadly viruses, zombies and even vampires. Similarly, the quick billions grossed from some of these films may be second only to the quick billions grossed by the vaccine industry during covid!

Some may take issue with me calling the ‘pandemic’ fake when people have died as a result of the shenanigans of the past 3 years. However, let’s consider the definition of fake. Fake means to prepare or make something specious, deceptive, or fraudulent.

Everything about this ‘pandemic’ was specious, deceptive and fraudulent, right down to the fake ‘vaccines’ and treatment protocols that actually killed people.

In the last three years, not only have we seen fake pandemics and fake vaccines but we have also seen many fake conflicts (I intend to write more about these soon). So, in my opinion, we really need to be thinking about and preparing for what is coming next.

Let’s get back to pandemic predictive programming. An example of this is the 2007 post-apocalyptic movie called I am Legend, about a re-engineered measles virus that kills most of the population, with some being turned into vampires. Apparently, a sequel (I am Legend 2) is on the cards for this year.

Consider this wicked spell of a film from 2011 called "Contagion". “Contagion follows the rapid progress of a lethal airborne virus that kills within days. As the fast-moving epidemic grows, the worldwide medical community races to find a cure and control the panic that spreads faster than the virus itself. At the same time, ordinary people struggle to survive in a society coming apart.” The film is absolutely rotten and a clear example of predictive programming to get people to believe in the deadliness of contagious pathogens and the almightiness of a rapidly produced vaccine as our saviour.

This one from 2016 called “Pandemic”, allegedly about “A New York doctor (who) travels with her team to Los Angeles to find survivors of a worldwide pandemic” is described by one unenthralled critic as “A zombie bash fest”. I’m not recommending that you watch it as even the trailer was too much for me. I somehow doubt this one from 2020, also imaginatively called “Pandemic”, is any less bloody and violent. And finally, consider the blurb about this one called “Final Days” from 2020: “A world in chaos, a pandemic left unchecked and humanity on the brink of extinction... This is no time to be alone! As a deadly virus turns humanity into bloodthirsty plague carriers, it's a fight for survival.”

What I’ve deduced from recent events is that The Megalomaniacs Handbook is really a playbook of Hollywood scripts concocted to make the cabal’s dreams (where we have nothing, are near-extinct and have to fight each other and fabricated monsters for our survival) come true.

Having unleashed a deadly pandemic, a dangerous genetic therapy, environmental disasters, wars, and more, could the cabal be finding us more resilient than they expected? So, let’s put ourselves in the cabal’s shoes for a minute and consider what script they might follow next to ensure the compliance and wholescale subjugation and terrorisation of humanity.

Patriotism and love have long been exploited by the cabal. In order to achieve dominion over us they will need to unite us somehow against a common threat, but how can this be done when they have spent the last decades dividing and polarising us in every possible way? Let’s look to Hollywood again for the answer…

Ah…here we go. “When powerful aliens launch an all-out invasion, the world’s only hope lies in uniting for one last strike to save mankind.”

Yep - an alien attack should do it. The logline above is from the 1996 movie called Independence Day. Now before you say “They would never do that…”, never go so far as blowing up whole cities; consider for a moment that they thought nothing of blowing up the Twin Towers on 9/11, if you give any credence to the voluminous, weighty and extremely compelling evidence that that is in fact what happened and which led to the deliberately intended outcome of a permanent introduction and acceptance of massively increased surveillance and invasive security controls. Fergus O’Connor Greenwood’s book is certainly an eye-opener in this regard.

Recent sightings of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) have made it into various corporate media and we know now that they only show us what they want us to see, to prime and programme us for what they want us to believe. So let’s consider where this is leading.

Project Bluebeam, I discovered, was written about by French investigative journalist Serge Monast who died in 1996 at the age of 51 after alleged ongoing persecution by the police and authorities, and a day after spending a night in jail. Rigorous fact-checking has been conducted by the usual culprits in regard to suggestions that Project Bluebeam is a collaboration between NASA and the United Nations to establish total control over humans through the use of epidemics and powerful technologies demonstrating signs and wonders in the sky.

Project Bluebeam is generally discredited as a ‘conspiracy theory’, which is what immediately piques my interest to learn more. As noted in my other articles, conspiracy theories seem to be coming true, left, right and centre, so I am gaining confidence that they can appropriately and simply be coined ‘Conspiracies’, with the conspirators being the cabal who like to think of themselves, hilariously, as “Elite”.

Given the NAZI-style agenda of the cabal, it is no surprise to hear that the NAZI NASA rocket scientist, Werner von Braun, was involved in this anti-human space conspiracy. In the years before he died of cancer he revealed to a junior corporate colleague, Dr Carol Rosin, that the final card to be played on humanity is “the alien card”. Von Braun told her “Over and over”, apparently, to remember the last card saying, “We are going to have to build space-based weapons against aliens, and all of it, he said, is a lie.” I found this 12-minute clip with Dr Carol Rosin rather illuminating: https://ugetube.com/watch/dr-carol-rosin-fake-alien-invasion-project-bluebeam-blue-beam-wernher-von-braun-prediction_lhdkoxqhzdyfefa.html?lang=german

So putting myself in the shoes of the megalomaniac cabal and imagining how they are feeling about us ‘awakening wonders’, to borrow a term from Russel Brand, I sense that desperation and fear may be leading them to play their final “alien card” fairly soon, perhaps even this summer. Learning that they worship inversion and that total enslavement is their goal, my punt would be as close to the American Independence Day – the 4th of July – as possible.

In conclusion, to echo a sentiment on the last link in this article, the last battlefield of this war exists in the hearts and minds of the people.

If and when an extra-terrestrial invasion happens this summer, please know it’s fake – don’t fall for it.

