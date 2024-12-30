Iodine is a simple but powerful health-giving compound that deserves more attention.

What is Iodine?

“Iodine is established as having a broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity against

bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoal pathogens and has been used as an antiseptic for the prevention of infection and the treatment of wounds for decades.”

Dr Ramya Dwivedi

The element iodine, discovered in 1811, was named after the violet colour (Greek: iodes) of iodine gas. Its value to human health and healing was known long before it was discovered, however. Seaweed is an important source of iodine and, as long ago as 1600 BC, the Chinese were using burnt seaweed and sponge to treat goitre, the enlargement of the thyroid gland caused by an iodine deficiency. In the mid-1800s in Europe it was recognised that both goitre, and cretinism (impaired brain and bone development in the foetus and infant) were typical of areas with very low levels of iodine in the soil.

Used outside and inside

Iodine is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent effective against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa, and therefore commonly used as an antiseptic or disinfectant. It is produced as a liquid or ointment and used as a surgical scrub, in wound care, and as a mouthwash or gargle. You will commonly find it combined with a carrier molecule, povidone, that allows the slow release of iodine as the active agent.

Iodine is also an essential mineral in our diets, being a component of the thyroid hormones T3 and T4, which help to regulate the body’s metabolism. A deficiency of dietary iodine results in a surprising number of symptoms.

Might I have an iodine deficiency?

While we seldom come across anyone with a goitre these days, iodine deficiencies are more common than you might think and affect a surprising range of bodily functions.

Signs that your iodine levels may be low are diverse and include slow metabolism resulting in fatigue, depression, and insomnia; cold hands and feet; weight gain; dry mouth and skin; memory problems; fibromyalgia; low libido; heavy menstrual periods; fibrocystic breast disease; irregular heartbeats; high blood pressure.

Why are my iodine levels low?

Despite all we know about the importance of iodine, many of us aren’t getting enough, and some of the reasons may surprise you.

One concern is that many of us are just not consuming enough iodine in our food. In fact, some researchers believe that the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of about 150 micrograms per day is too low and suggest instead about two to five grams per day of an iodine salt[1] such as potassium iodide. (Note that iodine supplements should be taken separate from vitamin C, as they work in different ways and combining them reduces the effectiveness of both.)

Compared with the Japanese who eat a great deal of seafood including seaweeds (very rich in iodine) and consume on average about five grams of iodine per day, the Western diet is relatively deficient in iodine. This can be due to food choices (vegetarian diets are relatively low in iodine) as well as the fact that some soils on which our food is grown are iodine deficient.

In the 1920s, table salt started to be fortified with iodine to address this deficiency. Some countries also required iodised salt to be used in bread making to increase consumption via this staple food. But these efforts have been compromised in two ways. Firstly, the idea that salt consumption contributes to hypertension resulted in many people reducing their intake of salt (and therefore iodine).

Secondly, in some countries a ‘dough conditioner’ called potassium bromate has been added to flour. Bromine is similar in its chemical structure to iodine and can bind to the iodine receptors in the thyroid, reducing the amount of iodine available to make thyroid hormones. Two other substances, chlorine and fluoride, also compete with iodine and in many countries, both are added to tap water. Furthermore, most toothpastes contain fluoride.

Food to boost your iodine levels

To boost your iodine levels, incorporate iodine-rich foods such as seaweed (especially kelp, nori, and wakame), fish (like cod, tuna, and shrimp), dairy products (milk, yogurt, cheese), and eggs into your diet. For plant-based options, consider beans, potatoes, and cranberries, though they provide lower amounts compared to seafood and dairy. Maintaining adequate iodine intake is crucial for thyroid function and overall health.

Protection against colds and flu

Some of the simplest compounds proved extremely protective during the Covid event, and iodine is no exception. A number of articles attest to the use of povidone iodine as an oro-nasal spray, gargle, or mouth-rinse during the height of the panic, to great effect. Due to its strong microbiocidal properties, this safe, cheap, and widely available agent was found to be extremely effective at protecting health care workers and patients alike. In addition to the topical use of iodine, Dr Sarah Myhill recommends the use of iodine via a salt inhalation pipe, especially for getting rid of a cough. Watch this 2-minute video of Dr Myhill showing how it’s done.