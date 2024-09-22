HELENA NORBERG-HODGE is a linguist, author, filmmaker and pioneer of the new economy movement, Local Futures. Based on decades of experience in indigenous cultures, Helena has been promoting a big picture understanding of the foundations of human, as well as ecological, wellbeing. Teaching the importance of thriving local economies that benefit many and the earth, as opposed to a global one that benefits few and destroys our world, it’s time we gave her our full attention!

You may have seen Helena’s moving, award-winning documentary The Economics of Happiness, which describes the devastating impact of corporate interventions in Ladakh, an insulated Tibetan community high up in the Himalayan mountains.

Not only did Helena make this film about Ladakh, she authored the inspirational international bestsellers Ancient Futures and Local is Our Future, based on her experience there.

In her 70’s now, Helena’s tireless efforts have gained her the support of well-known figures such as Noam Chomsky, Gabor Mate, Jane Goodall and the Dalai Lama. She has also garnered the Alternative Nobel prize, the Arthur Morgan Award, and the Goi Peace Prize for contributing to “the revitalization of cultural and biological diversity, and the strengthening of local communities and economies worldwide.”

After a lifetime dedicated raising awareness of how we can truly thrive on this earth through going local instead of global, I have recently been privileged to meet and interview this iconic gentle woman elder and warrior of humanity, which I will publish in due course.

Meanwhile, please do have a look at the local futures website, and watch the new short films Closer to Home and The Power of Local, and share this information.

Closer to Home is embedded below for your convenience (at just 33 minutes it’s time well spent!).

There’s a better way!

