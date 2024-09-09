This is just a quick post to signpost my talk at the Jam 4 Freedom Festival. In the health panel discussion at Jam 4 Freedom, I shared the stage with the amazing health podcaster Philly J. Lay and Austrian Dr Stephan Becker. I hope to post this panel discussion separately in due course.

Meanwhile, please do watch my brief talk and let me know in the comments below whether the principles of the Better Way Charter resonate with you.

Thanks to Doonie!

Thanks to Doonie from WTF is Going On for his expert filming. Please show your appreciation for his independent reporting by buying him a coffee! https://buymeacoffee.com/wtfisgoingon

You can find a flyer on the Better Way Charter in many different languages here:

If you are a fan of Philly J, you may already know about this event that we are co-organising with Phily J in London in October.