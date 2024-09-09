This is just a quick post to signpost my talk at the Jam 4 Freedom Festival. In the health panel discussion at Jam 4 Freedom, I shared the stage with the amazing health podcaster Philly J. Lay and Austrian Dr Stephan Becker. I hope to post this panel discussion separately in due course.
Meanwhile, please do watch my brief talk and let me know in the comments below whether the principles of the Better Way Charter resonate with you.
Thanks to Doonie!
Thanks to Doonie from WTF is Going On for his expert filming. Please show your appreciation for his independent reporting by buying him a coffee! https://buymeacoffee.com/wtfisgoingon
Thanks to you!
Thank you very much for subscribing and for your support!
You can find a flyer on the Better Way Charter in many different languages here:
There’s a better way!
If you are a fan of Philly J, you may already know about this event that we are co-organising with Phily J in London in October.
OFFICIAL TRAILER | PROTOCOL 7 I am eager to watch this movie.
A Film by Andy Weakefield
¨Based on real-life events, comes the corporate thriller, Protocol 7. Alexis Koprowski, a devoted mother and small-town family lawyer, Adrian Jay, a renegade doctor exiled from the medical profession, and Steve Schilling, a virologist at a prominent vaccine laboratory turned corporate whistleblower, work together to hold a large pharmaceutical corporation accountable for allegedly fraudulent test results behind a failing mumps vaccine. Protocol 7 takes us behind the corporate curtain, exposing a chain of command that devolves responsibility, prioritizes profits over people, and fosters an amoral mindset of “just following orders.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-NyF2d_hVY