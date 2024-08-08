I am honoured to have met many of the legends of the Japanese health freedom movement featured in the music video during our recent visit.
‘Ganbarou’ has to be one of the best Japanese words!
And this has to be the best song I’ve heard recently!
一緒に戦おう！
一緒に輝こう！
頑張ろう！
Enjoy!
Thank you Tess! I'm hoping that there will be some translation later, but we get the message with the few words translated and the wonderful energy of the singer. It has uplifted me today. I learned that the 8th August is called the Lion's Gate and that a wonderful energy is here with us today. Love to all and a vision of our earth and world transformed by the brave attitudes and actions of those in the service of Love.
Love the song thanks for sharing it Tess! Love the faces of your Japanese friends even more! “Let’s go! Fighting together! Get on! Shining forever!” 💕