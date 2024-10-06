Essential viewing for a rainy day
Latest Children's Health Defense Film is a must watch when you are ready
I’ve just watched and highly recommend this latest film by the Children’s Health Defense team called Vaxxed 3. It’s an honest people’s perspective of the official strategies and hospital protocols put in place in the USA during the Covid chapter, which proved deadly for many. Covid patients, nurses, doctors and loved ones share their views and experiences in the film. I found it very moving and accessible to all viewers irrespective of one’s personal standpoint on the Covid issues.
My assessment: An enlightening film that is sure to further the conversation with friends and family about what really happened during Covid and why.
Click on the image to link to the film:
It won't be an easy one since they flock in this together. Indeed, this is the perfect crime. They ruin the population's health with vaccines, and then they offer MAiD.
beware the pandemic treaty is far from dead in the water as many believe in fact its coming back much sooner than we think check out the james roguski substack for the details also be aware tedros and his cronies are determined to have it done and dusted by the end of this year...also go to citizengo.org and scroll through till you find a petition..stop thhe who,s acccelerated push to finalize the pandemic treaty..its a worldwide petition it can be signed and reshared widely worldwide from any country in the world that said when resharing it dont waste your time using gestapo book who you can be sure will censor and suppress it which can also be applied to both you tube and twitter..it currently has over 268000 signatures