This is the final part of a three-part series. Read Part 1 here, and Part 2 here.

In this latest instalment, author Janine Gallizia explains how SARS-CoV-2 has directly contributed to the rise in incidences of cancer, heart and vascular diseases including impaired myocardial contractility, ‘sudden death syndrome’, abnormal blood clotting, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s Disease, nerve damage, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), mitochondrial dysfunction, infertility… and now, also autism. It’s not all bad news, however. Read on to find out how understanding this mechanism also illuminates opportunities for a new stream of natural, safe and effective therapeutics.

The collapse of cell signalling

By Janine Gallizia

Survival mechanisms are part of every organism’s existence. Plants, including trees, shed their leaves, flowers, fruits and branches in response to environmental stressors such as harsh weather, pathogens, deficiencies or structural damage. This strategy for preserving energy and resources for survival is called abscission.

The human body uses a similar process. By reducing ‘less essential’ functions (for example hair, nail and skin growth and repair) when the body is under stress, the body can prioritise resources, and channel them towards vital functions such as regulating heart rate, controlled breathing, regulating immune responses, energy production and temperature regulation. If required, it can also elicit programmed cell death to eliminate damaged cells and recycle essential nutrients, as part of the cell’s stress response to preserve health. This ensures the cell prioritizes functions to meet challenges in its environment.

In the human body this process is known as ‘resource prioritisation’ and it’s part of the cellular stress response, regulating resource allocation to ensure vital functions are maintained, even if it means temporarily reducing or eliminating less essential ones, just as a tree drops leaves and branches to preserve health when under stress. However, should the stress continue over a long period of time, the prolonged reduction of resources towards less essential functions may lead to the accumulation of signs and symptoms of tissue dysfunction and damage, such as hair loss, slow healing wounds, fatigue, or more serious symptoms such as brain fog or a reduction in vision or hearing.

For cells to be able to adapt to their surroundings, they must be aware of changes as they occur. Cells communicate with each other and can coordinate an adapted response to environmental stressors such as invading pathogens, nutrient deficiencies, emotional stress, and so on. They do this by using an intricate communication system called signal transduction, which triggers the secretion of signalling molecules such as hormones and cytokines, to inform cells of changes in the cell’s surroundings.

Signal transduction is the process by which a cell detects information signals in the microenvironment surrounding the cell, and relays this information into the cell to trigger modifications in cell behaviour to suit the changes occurring. Cell signalling pathways are used to communicate information between cells to mount an adapted coordinated response. Signal transduction and signalling pathways work together: signal transduction detects changes in the cell’s environment, whilst signalling pathways act as cell communication networks that inform cells of the necessary actions required to ensure appropriate cellular behaviour occurs. This cell awareness and adaptation is crucial for cellular function and survival, allowing tissues and organs to function normally, even in stressful situations. Cell signalling pathways regulate genes and gene expression, cell proliferation and growth, elicited cell death including autophagy, cell adhesion and cell metabolism.

Under stress, the body will prioritize resources and energy essential for its survival. However, if deficiencies develop, the lack of certain resources can severely jeopardize cell function, including the disruption of cell signalling pathways. This can lead to seemingly unrelated signs and symptoms in the body. This scenario is taking place in patients suffering from Covid-19, Long-Covid and post Covid-19 injection symptoms, many of which are reversible once the true cause behind the dysfunction is corrected.

The SARS-CoV-2, copper enzymes and signalling pathways

As we learned in Part 1, SARS-CoV-2 depletes essential CD4+ T immune cell numbers, leading to a weakened immune response. A paper published on the U.S.’ National Institute of Health website directs our attention to the role of the thymus for CD4 cell maturation, stating “CD4 T lymphocytes are a part of the human T-lymphocyte cells that are produced in the bone marrow and eventually mature in the thymus.”

Immunity is essential for survival. A drastic reduction of immune cells triggers an emergency stress response, whereby the body must produce immune cells at a faster pace than normal. The thymus is a small organ located in the upper chest, between the lungs and below the thyroid but above the heart. It requires copper to maintain its structure and function, and to replenish and maintain immune cell levels, including CD4 cell numbers.

Under an emergency stress response such as exposure to SARS-CoV-2, resource prioritisation directs copper reserves to the thymus for increased CD4 production, reducing copper availability for other copper-dependent functions. The longer the period of CD4 cell reduction, the greater the copper deficiency becomes for other copper-dependent requirements.

