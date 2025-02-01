I’m thrilled to hear about the launch of Dr. David Cartland's new podcast this weekend, which promises to shed light on the untold stories of NHS whistleblowers and patients.

David, who has always been a staunch advocate for patient rights, has faced significant personal challenges due to his outspoken stance during the Covid-19 chapter. With this new project, he is offering an exclusive space for subscribers to dive deeper into the realities of the NHS system.

I, for one, am deeply interested in what went on in our hospitals and GP surgeries during Covid. Why did so many health care workers go along with the Draconian and unjust measures that violated informed consent, inalienable rights and good clinical practice?

Dr. Cartland’s podcast hopefully will help us better understand the pressures and perspectives of those on the inside––and I look forward to it! You can read more, subscribe and watch the podcast, coming soon, on David’s Substack.

To find out more about Dr. Cartland’s personal experience during Covid, as a GP, here is a 6-minute interview with Dr. Cartland conducted by Simon Doonie at the Better Way Detox and Wellbeing Fair in Wiltshire, UK. last year. Despite having taken the Covid-19 shots, Dr Cartland was labelled an “anti-vaxxer”. In the interview, David explained what he had been through.

NEXT UP: It’s Nearly Time for Another Better Way Event with World Council for Health and Philly Jay Lay…

And I will be there too! Though the flash sale is over, there may still be a few tickets left for a Day of Healing in London’s College of Naturopathic Medicine. Do join us if you can. With talks, diverse exhibitor and blood testing opportunities, there is much to be gained by attending this event designed to help to take back control of your health.

I’ve been learning more about Autism

As World Council for Health insider, I’m pleased to inform you that we will be bringing you more on how to help and learn from those with Autism this year. Meanwhile, if you enjoyed Ky Dickens Telepathy Tapes audio series, you may also find a documentary called Spellers very interesting. Click on the photo to watch it on You Tube this weekend.

Have a lovely weekend and, as always, thank you for your support!

