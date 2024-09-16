A message from Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo:

New files have surfaced, exposing an unprecedented level of global coordination among governments to **suppress dissent** and **criminalize free speech**.

These revelations reveal how governments are working closely with Big Tech and NGOs to silence voices that challenge the dominant narrative on vital public issues like health and human rights.

Green Med Info has uncovered details of how international efforts, like the*UK Online Safety Act and the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), are leading the charge to suppress speech on platforms across borders—including in the US, threatening the very foundation of **free expression** and **civil liberties** worldwide.

This issue impacts everyone who values freedom of expression and bodily autonomy.

You can read the full breakdown of the findings here: https://greenmedinfo.com/content/breaking-international-governments-are-criminalizing-free-speech-through-glo-3

Sayer Ji and Green Med Info are hosting an **Emergency Livestream** today - **Monday, September 16th at 12 PM ET** or 5pm BST - to discuss the global coordination against free speech and its implications. Please join us for this vital discussion.



Watch live here: https://unite.live/greenmedinfo/greenmedinfo/16-sep-12-00-emergency-livestream-free-speech-under-attack

This is a crucial moment for all organisations and individuals working to protect free speech and civil liberties. The more we can inform and empower our communities, the stronger we will be in pushing back against these threats.

We hope to see you there! Please share this invitation.

There’s a better way!

