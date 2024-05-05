I really enjoyed this interview with Vinnie Colaiuta, who is a percussionist who played in many famous bands including with Herbie Hancock before starting the ‘Breakfast with Vinnie’ Podcast.
Here is a short clip of Vinnie demonstrating his drumming skills! WOW, what talent!
We talked about health, sovereignty, and the importance of music to both! If you would like to listen to our conversation, recorded mid-April, click here or on the photo below and it will take you to Rumble.
You can learn more about Vinnie on his website here.
As always, thank you for your support!
If you find value in these articles and podcasts, please consider becoming a paid subscriber if you have not yet done so. All proceeds go towards the humanitarian work of the World Council for Health.
Dear De Lawrie,
I have great respect for you and what you do. I also dislike the "pissing matches" going on between various members of the freedom movement, based on egos and lack of communication skills. This only harms the freedom movement because "divide and conquer" is being employed by the other side to dilute the opposition.
That said, I also have great respect for Mike Yeadon and in respect of the above, he seems to have tried very hard to reach out to you respectfully to discuss the difference of opinions regarding "early treatment" of what Mike, and many others, believe to be a non-existent "novel virus".
And whilst I don't support "pissing matches", I do think there are still important issues regarding the Covid psyop that need to be, respectfully, debated. And this is one of them. If we can't debate such important fundamental questions, it is unreasonable of us to expect the other side to engage us in an open debate of all our issues?
All of the above is by way of context to the fact that Mike issued an open question to you after having failed to elicit any response to his many attempts to engage you and I am unaware of any attempt on your part to issue a public response to a public question?
Is there some reason why you will not elucidate your position on this important question? If so, please at least publish that so we might have a better understanding of your position? Alternatively, it would be preferable if you would respond publicly to Mike's question on this important issue?