I really enjoyed this interview with Vinnie Colaiuta, who is a percussionist who played in many famous bands including with Herbie Hancock before starting the ‘Breakfast with Vinnie’ Podcast.

Here is a short clip of Vinnie demonstrating his drumming skills! WOW, what talent!

We talked about health, sovereignty, and the importance of music to both! If you would like to listen to our conversation, recorded mid-April, click here or on the photo below and it will take you to Rumble.

You can learn more about Vinnie on his website here.

