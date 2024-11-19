The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany is the equivalent of the CDC in the USA. Documents released this month through court proceedings show how the RKI’s findings and recommendations to the German government during COVID were repeatedly ignored by German political leaders, at the expense of the German people.

Yesterday Dr Mark Trozzi and Christof Plothe DO, the WCH Health & Science Committee Lead, explained, in easy to understand terms, on the Better Way Today show, the content and international implications of these RKI documents.

Click on the image below to watch this fascinating exposé in the World Council for Health newsroom.

Alternatively, you can click here.

Share

Thank you for your support.

If you enjoy my Substack articles, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. All proceeds go to the work of the World Council for Health. Thank you!