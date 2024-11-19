BIG NEWS: 2020/1 Internal files released by Germany's esteemed Robert Koch Institute confirm the 'pandemic' was faked. What happens next?
The WCH Health & Science team summed up the findings of these newly released documents on Better Way Today
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany is the equivalent of the CDC in the USA. Documents released this month through court proceedings show how the RKI’s findings and recommendations to the German government during COVID were repeatedly ignored by German political leaders, at the expense of the German people.
Yesterday Dr Mark Trozzi and Christof Plothe DO, the WCH Health & Science Committee Lead, explained, in easy to understand terms, on the Better Way Today show, the content and international implications of these RKI documents.
Click on the image below to watch this fascinating exposé in the World Council for Health newsroom.
Alternatively, you can click here.
