You are warmly invited to join us for a stimulating discussion at the Chapel Arts Centre in Bath, UK on Sunday 28 April 2024, 18h30-20h00. This unique event – Enlightenment or Dark Age: Humanity and the Hyper-novelty Crisis – features Evolutionary Biologist Dr Bret Weinstein, World Council for Health’s Health and Science Committee Lead, Christof Plothe DO, and me.

Dr Bret Weinstein defines hyper-novelty as a world in which the rate of change outstrips the capacity for our bodies, brains and social systems to adapt. What is the root cause of hyper-novelty, is it Man’s unbridled embrace of technology, pursuit of the material, or something else, more spiritual perhaps?

A ‘perishing civilisation’

In this time of ‘poly-crisis’ we see evidence that a small group of self-appointed global technocrats is experimenting with their capacity to extinguish all life on earth. Does humanity represent a ‘perishing civilization’ at the end of evolution? Are we on the brink of collapse, and will we survive?

The ease with which human beings, en masse, were duped into taking experimental genetic therapies has led me to pause and reconsider the theory of evolution. I am finding it harder and harder to believe the widely accepted notion that we evolved from apes into soft, hairless creatures of many varieties. I haven’t tried it, but I have heard that being naked in the shade at 20 degrees Celsius can kill us within a week; so how would hairlessness represent an evolutionary advantage? Furthermore, if the theory of evolution describes changes over time through natural selection that make us better adapted to our surroundings, how is it that humanity has become less resilient, more sickly, more maladapted and, arguably, more ignorant?

Hunter-Gatherers in the Age of AI

Dr Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying postulate in their book, A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century, that the accelerating rate of change in the modern world has outstripped our capacity to adapt physically and mentally – and that this is killing us. However, since the publication in 2021 of this authoritative and very readable book, growing evidence suggests that, in addition to any perceived natural or circumstantial changes to our species, there have also been deliberate efforts to reduce our health, bump most of us off, and control the remainder as ‘hackable animals’. This amounts to a macabre plan to replace grand organic design by creation or evolution with artificial intelligence (AI).

Has this all happened before?

The ungodly embrace of AI and the genetic modification of all forms of life by the super-rich ‘elite’ makes me wonder: For how long has this been going on? Could this all have happened before, many times, within the last 100,000 years or so? Given our attenuated victor-narrated histories, our short lives, and short memories, how would we know?

One thing we do know, though, is that civilisations rise and fall. We also know that, as a relatively fragile life form, we humans can easily be wiped out. Authors of the ancient text called the Book of Changes, or I Ching, were aware of this too. This guide to human survival was composed with “great care and sorrow” by those who considered humanity a “perishing civilisation”. Thought to have originated more than 5,000 years ago, it remains extremely relevant to today.

Join us this weekend!

The interesting times in which we live raise many questions. I feel very fortunate to be in the company of Dr Bret Weinstein this weekend in the City of Bath, to explore these ideas live with my wonderful World Council for Health colleague, Christof Plothe – and you, if you can make it!

As the World Council for Health, we have a plan called A Better Way! It is the exact opposite of the anti-human vision of those who would control us. We believe in discovering the root causes of disease, halting the technologies and practices that damage the health of people and the earth, and re-establishing our relationship with nature and received ancestral wisdom. We hope you will join us so that we can create this Better Way together.

