Monday 8th April is a big day, with several extraordinary natural and unnatural, experimental events potentially occurring concurrently. In addition to being extraordinary, the events have been noted by some independent observers on various media to be laden with symbolism and occult meaning.

These are the overlapping events that are scheduled to occur:

Solar eclipse: The last solar eclipse occurred in 2017 and was viewed by 215 million U.S. adults. NASA says of this week’s April 8th eclipse: “The 2024 eclipse path will also pass over more cities and densely populated areas than the 2017 path did. This will make it easier for more people to see totality. An estimated 31.6 million people live in the path of totality this year, compared to 12 million in 2017. An additional 150 million people live within 200 miles of the path of totality.”

A huge turnout is predicted to view the eclipse along the path it may be observable, termed the path of ‘totality’. In anticipation, various counties and states in the USA and Canada have declared states of emergency.

CERN Large Hadron Collider (LHC) activation: The LHC at CERN has been shut down for over 2 years. However, this weekend it has been re-started just before the solar eclipse. Why this is curious and concerning is that CERN acknowledges that operational errors can be caused by the gravitational pull of a full moon, which is likely to be more challenging to correct for during a solar eclipse.

PolitiFact, a fact-checking website funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google, Microsoft, TikTok among others states that “CERN is an organization seeking to find answers about the universe’s fundamental structure” and suggests that CERN research is the victim of conspiracy theories. This week it asserted very firmly, “The claim that CERN is activating its Large Hadron Collider in connection with the April 8 solar eclipse [is] False.” despite links in its own article to the contrary such as this one. I’ll leave it to you to look into what CERN may be doing with its powerful particle colliding business and make up your own mind.

NASA rockets to be fired at the moon: Unlike CERN, which denies a connection between reactivating its experiment and the solar eclipse, NASA openly admits that it will be firing 3 sounding rockets at the moon during the eclipse to gather data on “disturbances in the ionosphere”. The name of the experimental mission is APEP (Atmospheric Pertubations around Eclipse Path) and the rockets will be fired 45 minutes apart between 2.40pm and 4.05 pm EST.

APEP was the ancient Egyptian deity that embodied darkness and disorder, also known as The Lord of Chaos, Serpent and Evil Dragon. APEP is thus considered by independent observers to be a curious name for a mission that would have been more obviously abbreviated as APAEP, without associated chaotic connotations.

Devil Comet observable near sun: A comet called Pons-Brooks was renamed the Devil Comet last year because it had an outburst that distorted it into a horseshoe shape that apparently gives the impression of devil horns to skywatchers. The so-called Devil Comet will apparently be near the sun on the 8th April and thus anticipated to be observable during the time of the blackout.

Rare full planetary alignment: A full planetary alignment is when a collection of 7 planets gather or line up closely together on one side of the sun. On the 8th April, seven planets - Mars, Saturn, Neptune, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, and Uranus - will be gathered in the same the sky quadrant (the 90 degree sector spanning Aries, Pisces and Taurus fixed constellations), which will also be hosting the solar eclipse and moon.

Horoscope for April 8 2024 near Dallas, Texas, showing 7 planets, Sun, Moon and Chiron in a 90 degree quadrant.

Full planetary alignment with 7 planets is an extremely rare event, apparently occurring only 7 times in the current millennium. (For interest, the chances of an 8-planet line up that would include Earth is significantly rarer, being estimated to occur every 396 billion years at a minimum.)

Occurring concurrently with the solar eclipse makes the alignment on April 8th even more extraordinary. The full alignment near the eclipse will be observable to astronomers, while Jupiter and Saturn, the brightest of the planetary stars, may be readily observable to those who look for them during the momentary eclipse blackout.

Mercury in retrograde: The 1st to the 24th April is a period where the planet Mercury is in retrograde, which means that it appears from the Earth as if it is going backwards. This observation occurs because, being smaller and closer to the sun, the Mercury speeds past Earth three or four times a year, leaving an energetic disturbance in its wake. Mercury is known by astrologers to be the planet of travel, thought and communications, therefore during times when Mercury is in retrograde, misunderstandings, chaos, travel disruptions, negative emotions, and difficulties in communication may be anticipated.

Chaos Theory and The Butterfly Effect

I can’t help wondering about Chaos Theory in the context of all that is going on on April 8. If a butterfly flapping its wings can cause a tornado, the mind boggles at the scale of (un)natural disasters made possible by the combined effects of CERN/NASA interventions during the occurrence of such extraordinary and simultaneous cosmic events.

The Butterfly Effect describes how a small change in one state may have dramatic and unpredictable consequences. In the example of the butterfly, when a butterfly flaps its wings, it is said that weeks down the line a tornado may result.

What the powers-that-be have contrived with their concurrent powerful interventions it is very far from the flapping of a butterfly’s wings. If Armageddon - with its prophesied earthquakes, volcanos, wars, famine and disease - were the goal, this would seem like an effective game plan.

In light of all of the above, intuitively I feel that the high-level, manmade interference in the extraordinary and natural cosmic events of the 8th April may well have negative downstream consequences.

Something positive that we can do on April 8th!

Let’s make April 8th an opportunity for personal and collective reflection and healing.

To help you gather your thoughts and give you some tools to do this, please join us live for a Better Way Today presentation by the beautiful Max Lowen on April 8th at 6pm UTC entitled Recovering From Trauma And Stepping Into Our Power.

Together we will explore how, by healing our personal, childhood, adult and collective trauma, our beautiful World too may be healed.

You will find me, Kim Knight and Max Lowen here on April 8, 6pm UTC: http://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newroom/

We will end this Better Way Today session with a healing prayer.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Value Exchange

