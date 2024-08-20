Knowledge should be a refreshing and vitalizing force. It becomes so only through stimulating intercourse with congenial friends with whom one holds discussion and practices application of the truths of life. In this way learning becomes many-sided and takes on a cheerful lightness.

A quote from I Ching or Book of Changes. Richard Wilhelm translation p224

This year I and the World Council for Health (WCH) have been repeatedly criticised by Dr Mike Yeadon, the ex-drug industry executive, who has been speaking out about the genetic Covid injections, the fake pandemic, and the virus/no virus issue.**

Unfortunately, it seems Dr Yeadon has made many assumptions about the work of WCH and shared them publicly with his wide audience. He does not seem to be aware that the World Council for Health is a decentralising grassroots organisation built on the perseverance, dedication and creativity of thousands of men and women who are not afraid to seek truth and stand up for what is right.

I would like to provide some clarification to Dr Yeadon as I feel certain we ought to be on the same side, i.e. the side of the people, and not do the globalists work for them by creating factions in the health sovereignty movement.

The World Council for Health has a strategy to counter the globalist agenda and I would value sharing this with Dr Yeadon and his audience. We know the pandemic was a scam, we know that dangerous genetic injections and EMF & military grade surveillance technologies have been deployed, and we know that humanity and the earth are in grave danger from a long-planned, multi-faceted globalist takeover being coordinated through the United Nations structures.

Given that Dr Yeadon complains publicly about me and WCH, it only seems fair to have an equal platform on which to respond to his criticisms. I believe this would be in the public interest.

However, to date, Dr Yeadon has declined invitations from me to have a public conversation about our respective perspectives and approaches. Thus, today I am inviting Dr Yeadon once more to an equal and concurrent conversation out in the public sphere so there can be no misunderstandings.

I am available to meet Dr Yeadon at a place of his choosing in London or Canterbury. A few dates that suit me include August 22nd or 30th, and Sept 11th/12th and 19th. Dr Yeadon, please let me know your preference.

To other readers or podcast hosts, if you are able to facilitate this in-person public conversation, please do let Dr Yeadon and me know. I would be open to this longform conversation being live-streamed.

I very much look forward to clarifying my position with Dr Yeadon and his followers and, in the interests of truth, justice and a better way, I trust that Dr Yeadon would like to do the same.

A personal note

I stand for health, freedom and sovereignty. I stand for a better world where all people are healthy, act on their conscience, and are free of the shackles of vested interests. I use the better way principles as a guide on how to get along and I have no conflicts of interest.

** Dr Yeadon also believes that ivermectin is a a violent anti-fertility drug. I look forward to having a congenial conversation with Dr Yeadon about this too, for it is indeed a very interesting topic.