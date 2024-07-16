A Mother's Caution
As a Mother
I am outraged
Over war and warmongering.
I cannot keep weeping
Over the dead children.
As a Mother
I am outraged
At the wanton destruction
Of flora and fauna.
I cannot keep weeping
Over the spoiled Earth.
As a Mother
I am outraged
At the toxic needles and turbines
Injected into pregnant women and planet alike.
I cannot keep weeping
Over the spoiled Mothers.
As a Mother
I am outraged
At the pollution of space and sky.
I cannot keep weeping
Over the spoiled Heavens.
As a Mother
I am outraged
At the infantilising and feminising
Of our Warriors and Protectors
I cannot keep weeping
Over the spoiled Fathers.
As a Mother
I am outraged
At the ignorance of wisdom.
I cannot keep weeping
Over the disrespected Elders.
As a Mother
I am outraged
At the sexualisation and degradation
Of the Youth.
I cannot keep weeping
Over the spoiled Boys and Girls.
As a Mother
I am outraged
At the rape and murder of our babies.
I cannot keep weeping
Over the assault on our most Innocent.
As a Mother
I am outraged
At the abuse and decay
Of integral Man and Woman.
I cannot keep weeping
Over spoiled Mind, Bodies, and Souls.
As a Mother
I am done weeping
At the de-Naturing and de-Humanisation of our World.
I call on you to wake up,
Remember who you are,
And work on what has been spoiled.
Or else…
(There will be hell to pay).
That's beautiful, Tess. We mothers and grandmothers are enraged at the horrors, and our tears are tears of disgust and pain. But we are a force to be reckoned with and will fight to the death for our loved ones.
Excellent! All true. But you don't have to be a mother to be right there with you.