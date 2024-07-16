A Mother's Caution

As a Mother

I am outraged

Over war and warmongering.

I cannot keep weeping

Over the dead children.

As a Mother

I am outraged

At the wanton destruction

Of flora and fauna.

I cannot keep weeping

Over the spoiled Earth.

As a Mother

I am outraged

At the toxic needles and turbines

Injected into pregnant women and planet alike.

I cannot keep weeping

Over the spoiled Mothers.

As a Mother

I am outraged

At the pollution of space and sky.

I cannot keep weeping

Over the spoiled Heavens.

As a Mother

I am outraged

At the infantilising and feminising

Of our Warriors and Protectors

I cannot keep weeping

Over the spoiled Fathers.

As a Mother

I am outraged

At the ignorance of wisdom.

I cannot keep weeping

Over the disrespected Elders.

As a Mother

I am outraged

At the sexualisation and degradation

Of the Youth.

I cannot keep weeping

Over the spoiled Boys and Girls.

As a Mother

I am outraged

At the rape and murder of our babies.

I cannot keep weeping

Over the assault on our most Innocent.

As a Mother

I am outraged

At the abuse and decay

Of integral Man and Woman.

I cannot keep weeping

Over spoiled Mind, Bodies, and Souls.

As a Mother

I am done weeping

At the de-Naturing and de-Humanisation of our World.

I call on you to wake up,

Remember who you are,

And work on what has been spoiled.

Or else…

(There will be hell to pay).

