Ozempic, a drug widely being promoted by industry and so-called health authorities alike for weight loss and diabetes management, should be binned. While it promise quick results, the potential risks far outweigh the benefits. Allegedly designed to mimick a hormone that slows gastric emptying, Ozempic comes with significant dangers. A 2024 systematic review found that the risk of serious adverse events varied from 7% to 25.2%, highlighting the need for vigilant monitoring.[1]

Nausea occurred in up to 20% and diarrhoea in up to 13% of people in the studies – actual vomiting occurring on average across studies at around 6% and a sore throat in around 8% on average. Other adverse events included headaches (mean prevalence of 7.92%), influenza symptoms (mean prevalence of 5.23%), dyspepsia (mean prevalence of 5.18%), and constipation (mean prevalence of 6.91%). More troubling, recent studies have linked Ozempic to an increased risk of thyroid tumours and pancreatitis, raising serious concerns about its safety.[1]

Is this really something you should be taking, or encouraging your young people to take?

Please do not outsource your health decision making to drug companies, government or your GPs.

Instead of reaching for a risky medication, why not take back control of your health.

