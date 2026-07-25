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Today Saturday July 25th at 7pm London time we kick off with a riveting discussion with professional software engineer Hakeem Anwar on What You Need To Know About DATACENTRES. WCH Health and Science Lead Christof Plothe DO, Dr Mark Trozzi and me will be there too. Do join us!

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