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Hooray, we're back!
Dear Friends, please subscribe to BetterWay TV and you will be notified about our new videos and livestreams. For those who have missed our weekly Better Way Today Sessions, we will be resuming weekly live streams every Saturday from August.
Today Saturday July 25th at 7pm London time we kick off with a riveting discussion with professional software engineer Hakeem Anwar on What You Need To Know About DATACENTRES. WCH Health and Science Lead Christof Plothe DO, Dr Mark Trozzi and me will be there too. Do join us!
I refuse to agree with YOU TUBE terms. How about Odyssee ( Bitchute or Brjghteon ) where I am welcome? Please?
I'm going to join you on your launch live.