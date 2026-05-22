The leading thinkers and healers of our time are gathering in Warwick, Rhode Island, from 29th - 31st May for an inspiring pow-wow. Don’t miss out! This is your chance to meet them in person.

Watch our promo video, visit the website to see the program , and get your ticket!

Don’t miss the Gala Dinner!

At the Gala dinner on Friday May 29th, we are in for a treat, with wonderful 3-course menu, inspiring table company, and music by singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur, accompanied by Mel Gabriel. Check out the menu here.

And, if you sadly cannot travel, you can join us virtually from the comfort of your home too. Get your virtual ticket now for just $30 less 10% if you use the code LAWRIE10.

There’s a Better Way! Do join us for this epic adventure!

Book here: https://www.betterwayconference.org/

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