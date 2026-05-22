A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
16h

I am so excited, Tess!! I finished my “Better Way” poem last weekend but wanted to let it percolate for a bit as I have been continuing to tinker. I think it’s just about ready so will send you the draft soon.

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caroatwsmuk
7h

Keep going, the message is getting through finally I believe-thank you for all you have done and will be doing in the future, you and your ilk are REAL life-savers.. Caro-Somerset UK

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