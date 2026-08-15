Is Healing Trauma Easier Said Than Done?
Perhaps you have not tried this easy 'non-doing' practice
One would be hard pressed to find anyone on this Earth free of traumatic experiences. Most human beings carry the weight of this unseen force, the pain from which gets so integrated into our psyche that it may even seem to be forgotten. Divorce, bereavement, abandonment, neglect, unkind words, violence, rape and abuse - the pain from personal experiences, inherited ancestral trauma, as well as from collective experiences such as war and Covid-19, is not only integrated into our psyches but also into our physical bodies, often manifesting as ill health long after the trauma occurred. It can seem impossible to free ourselves from these traumas, so we live with them, carrying these unnecessary and self-limiting burdens within us.
Broody Blue, a handbook of ruthless gentleness for the natural human mystic, by Enna Reitort.
Some years ago, I came across this book entitled Broody Blue, a handbook of ruthless gentleness for the natural human mystic, by Enna Reitort. In it she explains that the potential to self-heal our trauma exists through some simple steps we can do ourselves – without endless psychotherapy and external interventions. The knack appears to be in not doing (!).
Here’s an excerpt of chapter 6 of Broody Blue called Non-Doing – ‘Involuntary Movement’, so you can get the gist of what Enna’s approach to not doing is about.
If you would prefer audio only..
Enna Reittort is a traditional culture anthropologist (PhD), a linguist, a regenerative peasant, a discreetly mystical contemplative. She lives in a village in Southeast Asia.
I hope you find this as interesting as I do. If you give Enna’s non-doing a try, let us know how it goes in the comments!
I bought Broody Blue after you recommended it the first time, devoured it, and I found it fascinating. Now that you're bringing it up again I'm inspired to delve into the practice "for real". Thank you, Tess, for staying in the light and the love and the faith. Bless you!
Definitely peeked my interest i am all for self healing practices wherever possible.
I will be purchasing this book so THANKYOU for bringing it to our attention.