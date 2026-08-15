A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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Karen Thomas's avatar
Karen Thomas
6h

I bought Broody Blue after you recommended it the first time, devoured it, and I found it fascinating. Now that you're bringing it up again I'm inspired to delve into the practice "for real". Thank you, Tess, for staying in the light and the love and the faith. Bless you!

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Clare Printie's avatar
Clare Printie
2h

Definitely peeked my interest i am all for self healing practices wherever possible.

I will be purchasing this book so THANKYOU for bringing it to our attention.

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