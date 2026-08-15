One would be hard pressed to find anyone on this Earth free of traumatic experiences. Most human beings carry the weight of this unseen force, the pain from which gets so integrated into our psyche that it may even seem to be forgotten. Divorce, bereavement, abandonment, neglect, unkind words, violence, rape and abuse - the pain from personal experiences, inherited ancestral trauma, as well as from collective experiences such as war and Covid-19, is not only integrated into our psyches but also into our physical bodies, often manifesting as ill health long after the trauma occurred. It can seem impossible to free ourselves from these traumas, so we live with them, carrying these unnecessary and self-limiting burdens within us.

Broody Blue, a handbook of ruthless gentleness for the natural human mystic, by Enna Reitort.

Some years ago, I came across this book entitled Broody Blue, a handbook of ruthless gentleness for the natural human mystic, by Enna Reitort. In it she explains that the potential to self-heal our trauma exists through some simple steps we can do ourselves – without endless psychotherapy and external interventions. The knack appears to be in not doing (!).

Here’s an excerpt of chapter 6 of Broody Blue called Non-Doing – ‘Involuntary Movement’, so you can get the gist of what Enna’s approach to not doing is about.

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Enna Reittort is a traditional culture anthropologist (PhD), a linguist, a regenerative peasant, a discreetly mystical contemplative. She lives in a village in Southeast Asia.

I hope you find this as interesting as I do. If you give Enna’s non-doing a try, let us know how it goes in the comments!

Broody Blue by Enna Reittort is available in a variety of online bookstores. However, the best way to support the author (better royalties) is by purchasing the book at https://store.bookbaby.com/

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There’s a Better Way - healing our trauma is part of it. Let’s go!