🚫 Saying No to Digital IDs - There's a Better way, Where You Remain in Healthy Control

Digital IDs - The Time is Now!

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has initiated a concerted push toward a national digital ID. In one sense he’s a bit behind the curve — many other countries are further down this road already.

Image by Bob Moran

Digital IDs are a Trojan horse that quietly introduces serious generational risks to privacy, freedom, and personal autonomy under the cover of convenience and security.

Digital IDs

📍Rob You Of Your Privacy

📍Centralise Control Over Access

📍Put Your Data At Risk

📍Starts As Voluntary May Become Mandatory

📍Convenience = Surveillance

📍Erosion of Consent and Choice

What can we do? Plenty! There IS a Better Way!

Politicians and the media love to give the impression that this is inevitable and you have no choice. They also excel at making people feel like their opinion and actions don’t matter. But they’re lying to you. You ALWAYS have a choice and you have agency.

When people peacefully stand their ground, entire structures can crumble. We all have a voice and together, we can simply say no. If you’re in the UK, respond to the UK Parliamentary Inquiry on Digital ID before the deadline tomorrow on 21st August. Act now.



📍Template response - please edit and share

📍Find out more about what we can all do to push back starting today!

WCH NEWS

CONBRAIM Integrative Health Congress - Brazil

Dr Tess Lawrie and Francesca Havens flew to Brazil last week to speak at the CONBRAIM Integrative Health Congress. This was a truly incredible weekend hosted by Dr Acacia Jordão (integrative ophthalmologist) and WCH Brazil’s John Kage in support.

The WCH stand was a focus of many animated conversations such as with life-saving medic Dr Raissa Soares presenting a proven vaccine-injury protocol, and integrative medics - Dr Jose de Felippe and Dr Nelson Modesto debating the merits of medical dowsing. Dr Chris Flowers spoke about the dangers of the Covid injections, exploring what Pfizer said in their own words from the Pfizer documents.

Congratulations WCH Brazil and all the organisers for an incredible conference – a better way for health and sovereignty.

NEW!

We are delighted to announce we have launched our new Trusted Healthcare Practitioners & Directories web page - let us know if you can suggest any trusted providers.

WCH SUBSTACK

No One Needs mRNA Tech To Be Well

mRNA technology is harmful and doesn't work. Safe, effective and inexpensive treatments have been available all along - here's where to find them.

Are You A Writer?

📝Could you write for World Council for Health Substack? We are looking for writers to join our team. Please email info@worldcouncilforhealth.org to find out more.

📣WCH COMPETITION

WCH Competition - Calling All Creative Minds! 🌟

We’re excited to announce our new greeting card competition! We’re looking for innovative designs for the following categories - Get Well Soon | Happy Birthday | Thank You | Happy Christmas.



Please clearly state your category on your submission email.

You can submit your designs in three separate age categories:

Children (up to age 10)

Youth (ages 10-13)

Teens & Adults (14 years +)

The deadline for submissions is 4th September 2025. Please send your PDF or JPG designs to info@worldcouncilforhealth.org

There’s no limit on entries, so let your creativity flow! The winning designs will be printed and sold on our website and at events, with proceeds supporting the World Council for Health. We can’t wait to see your amazing creations! Remember, art is how we reach the masses. 💜

EVENTS

WCH London presents: Healing Beyond the Prescription | One Day Seminar

Celebrating the Launch of WCH London in Collaboration with The Battersea Park Clinic, AB Health Hubs, Noble Naturals and The Optimal Health Group.

12th September, London

This intimate event has only 60 tickets available to purchase and gives you the chance to hear from phenomenal speakers in the realm of Natural, Quantum and Energy Medicine.

Subjects will range from Psyche and Neurology to Nutritional Biology and the role of Fascia in interconnected healing.

To find out more email: info@worldcouncilforhealth.org

Better Way Conference | Florida: Vaccine Induced Cancers & Immune Disorders

Join Renowned Cancer Specialist Dr William Makis and a Host of Healers in Florida this Fall

Together with world-renowned doctors and experts, we’ll explore the rising concerns around vaccine-induced cancers and immune disorders—not through fear, but through knowledge, compassion, and empowerment.

27th September 2025

9-4pm

Grand Oak Resort, Florida

Tickets from $45

Email: villaevents@villahealth.org

World Council for Health is supported by your donations and subscriptions. Please consider making a donation today so that we can keep doing what we do, establishing the new, ethical and better systems, and empowering you on your better way journey to health and sovereignty.

