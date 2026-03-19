Did you know that Cornwall is still it’s own Country?

The information below is as received from John Gilbert of the Community Assemblies of the British Isles.

The Duchy of Cornwall was set up in 1337 and control of the Stannary Parliament was given by the crown to the Duchy along with all of the taxes raised through coinage, which now went to the Duke of Cornwall. There is no evidence that the Stannary Parliament ever agreed to this.

Although this was a money grab, the important point here is that from this point onwards, the whole of Kernow (present day Cornwall) was considered to be covered by Stannary Law. Similarly, the whole of Kernow was governed by the Duchy and the Stannary Parliament combined. Both the Duchy and the Stannary helped Kernow to maintain its independence and it was, at that time, considered to be a separate country.

In 1496 the folk of Kernow had had enough of Henry VII and his overbearing son, the then Duke of Cornwall (the future Henry VIII). Due to the growing unrest Henry VII suspended the Stannary Parliament and increased taxation, which was the last straw for the people of Kernow. The people of Kernow attacked England but eventually lost the battle and ended up as a Country under occupation. Kernow then had to raise £1000 in war reparations to free themselves from the crown.

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When the task had been completed and the money paid in 1508 Henry VII gave the country back to the people of Kernow and the function of the Stannary Parliament was reinstated. All Laws prior to that date imposed on Kernow were rescinded and all future attempts to impose laws on Kernow from the Crown and Westminster had to be approved by the 24 members of the Stannary Parliament first.

Here we have to remember that up until 1496 the whole of Kernow was considered to be under Stannary Law and that this was re-established in 1508. The Duke of Cornwall’s power had been removed and the Duke of Cornwall no longer had authority over Kernow leaving the Stannary Parliament in sole control. We have to remember as well that Kernow and the Duchy of Cornwall did not share the same borders and what we now know as Cornwall was at that time known as Kernow by its people.

The last official meeting of the Stannary Parliament was in 1752/1753, so no Law or Legislation issued by Westminster Parliament, nor any imposition by the Crown, has had any legitimacy in Kernow since that time. Stannary Law continued to be used after 1753, and the last case heard in a Stannary Court was in 1896.

In 1977, a Welsh Member of Parliament called Daffyd Wigley asked the government if the Charter of Pardon of 1508 had ever been withdrawn. The government said that there was no record of the Charter being withdrawn. This meant that the Charter was still current and that the Stannary Parliament could meet again at any time without anyone’s consent other than the need for the cooperation of the people.

On Saturday the 2nd March 2024 and after much research into the Stannary Parliament and Stannary Courts it was decided that there were grounds for adding another layer above that of the Community Assembly of Kernow. This new layer of administration would be known as the Stannary Parliament and this ancient institution was the perfect match for the current Community Assembly of Kernow and would preserve the identity of Kernow.

The Stannary Parliament will be the representative and law-making body of the people of the Community Assembly of Kernow whilst the Community Assembly of Kernow itself will perform an administrative function for the Local Assemblies within the boundaries of Kernow and will continue to act in its current role as part of the Core Team of the Community Assembly of the British Isles.

This will allow the Stannary Parliament to focus its concern within the boundary of Kernow and on behalf of the people of Kernow. We decided to keep the word Parliament as this has been used to describe the Stannaries for a very long time and, in fact, we believe that some form of peoples administration has been in place since 43 AD and has gradually evolved into the Stannary Parliament.

As a Community under Natural Law we cannot attempt to force this structure on the population of Kernow as a whole, so we have limited the scope of the Stannary Parliament to people who are members of any Community Assembly within the border of Kernow, and in this we can enjoy the security of a collective system. To try to force acceptance of the Stannary Parliament on those people who want to stay in the Westminster system would cause harm and so there is a need to allow the two systems to run in parallel. It would then be a people’s choice as to which parliament suited their needs.

The Stannary Parliament is not a ruling body but is a voice for fairness and justice (equity) for individuals and communities. The people are the highest authority and so members of the Stannary Parliament are simply servants of the people. This is the ethos of the Community Assembly of the British Isles and so the Stannary Parliament fits nicely into the framework of the Community Assembly of Kernow. All of the 24 members of the Stannary Parliament must be nominated for that position and must have accepted the nomination as Stannator.

There are a couple interesting facts worth noting and the first is that the Duke of Cornwall has no authority in Kernow according to the Grant of Pardon 1508. The second is that in terms of land ownership the Duchy owns just 2% of Kernow and that 2% only makes up 16% of the Duchy of Cornwall, the remaining 84% is in England. We have to ask what gives the Duke of Cornwall any right to impose his perceived authority on the people of Kernow and any claimed transfer of authority from the Stannary Parliament to the Crown, Westminster or Judiciary would be beyond the understood remit of the 24 Stannators. This would effectively be an attempt to dissolve the Stannary Parliament and treason.

Stannary Towns

The Stannary Towns are Truro, Helston, Lostwithiel, Launceston. Penzance and St Austell and every effort should be made to take Stannators from these towns and the City of Truro.

Recap

From 1337, the Stannary Parliament covered the whole of Kernow and not just Tinners.

The administrative rights of the Duke of Cornwall were removed in 1508.

All previous and present impositions and legislations prior to 1508 were rescinded.

Future legislations or laws could not be imposed on the people of Kernow unless first accepted by the 24 Stannators.

This agreement has never been withdrawn and is still in effect.

The Community Assemblies in Cornwall made our day when the people voted in favour of establishing World Council for Health Cornwall! Here is WCH Cornwall’s beautiful tartan logo:

A brief message from me to the Community Assemblies of Cornwall:

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