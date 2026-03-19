A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Wilton Maddams's avatar
Wilton Maddams
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Tess, you're not doing yourself any favours associating the WCH which this flawed and irrational ideology. It's utterly misleading to give people the impression they can choose to live in their own parallel "jurisdiction" when it suits them and then avail themselves of the benefits of living in the UK at the same time. Even if that's all they did that in itself would get people into enough trouble but CABI go further than this and suggest they are implementing their own courts which they call "kort ownders" independent of the UK whilst on the same landmass. This will not be tolerated by the UK government and rightly so because we cannot have our well established system of law and order displaced by individuals who make up their own rules to suit them with no accountability whatsoever for their actions. The people of "Kernow" as a tiny minority have overlapping interests with the majority of the population and when controversies arise as they always do the English Courts and UK State will prevail. If/when they attempt to arbitrate disputes amongst their own members and an aggrieved party is treated unfairly , as they will be by their "kangaroo korts ownder", they will take the matter to the English Courts which will prevail. Just watch a wild west movie like The Jack Bull to find out what this type of individual "natural law" leads to.

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