The Great Free Set and Community Outreach in the Midlands

This week we visited Leek, near Stoke-on-Trent so hear how people were feeling on Saturday – Market Day! We asked people to tell us about their health, their thoughts on the Covid jabs, and their concerns with regard to future pandemics and PHEICs (public health emergencies of international concern).

Here is a clip from the day:

I would like to take the opportunity to thank you all for your support through subscriptions and donations.

The costs of the bright and cheery ‘Ask Me’ and ‘Tell Me’ flag backpacks worn by our WCH Team when we are out and about, as well as the informative leaflets shared with people on how to optimise their health post-jab, are covered by your kind and generous support. For your information, each flag backpack costs about £45 ($40 - $50).

Thank you for making this community outreach possible!

On Saturday evening, we held an event in the village hall in Whiston. Though the village seemed out in the middle of no-where, the hall was packed with some people travelling 2 hours to join us!

Brilliantly organised by our WCH Ambassador, Jane Mather, we met inspiring community activists, fielded great questions about the World Council for Health and the Great Free Set, and had many very stimulating conversations about mobile phone safety, EMF and radio-frequency radiation, as well as hearing new options for council governance and leadership.

Many thanks to Jane Mather, as well as to the speakers Ian Jarvis (EMF/5G consultant) and Anne Gwinnett (Independent Oxford Alliance) who provided much food for thought and discussion in the jolly socialising that followed.

It is clear that, with so much happening at the grassroots, Great change has arrived! It’s time to get healthy, join the Great Free Set movement, and find your tribe!

Share A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Better Way Detox Fair – the Feedback is in!

By Nic Robinson, WCH Operations Coordinator

What a wonderful weekend! The Detox Fair in Wiltshire was the first of its kind in the UK and a huge success. The aim of the event was to bring together a blend of allopathic and holistic practitioners, a true fusion of traditional and alternative approaches to health for the community, in a beautiful healing countryside setting. Many of the vaccine injured community came along, as well as those who were looking to stay well and support their immune systems.



Here’s some attendee feedback from the event…

Feedback: ‘I have to say … what a wonderful event it was. I do hope you will do more like that… and I felt that the attendees showed … compassion and kindness in general… so whatever you’re doing, it really is coming through beautifully.’



Feedback: ‘I just wanted to congratulate you an amazing event this weekend. I appreciate how much planning and hard work went into the Detox Fair and know that so many people will have found it an incredible opportunity to connect and learn and feel support and love.’



Dr Marivic Villa, speaking on Staying Well in Toxic Times, General Detox Panel

Feedback: ‘I just wanted to thank you again for the opportunity to be part of the event over the weekend. It is great what you and the team are trying to establish, and it is an honour to be part of this.’

Dr Dean Patterson, speaking on Staying Well in Toxic Times, General Detox Panel

Feedback: ‘Thank you again for a wonderful event last weekend… The conference was so well organised, with very highly qualified medics and all the alternative therapies that can be helpful. It was incredibly interesting and useful talking to the people who were there, whether they were other stallholders, medics, natural healers, or attendees.’





The Exhibitor Area



More than 25 stands ranging from Energy Medicine to Blood Testing

Attendees sampled taster therapies including EFT Tapping, Red Light Therapy, Homeopathy, Acupuncture, Reiki, Massage, and Kinesiology in the big tent.



Healthy Food in the Vitality Barn





The WCH Shop Stand – visit shop.worldcouncilforhealth.org to see our full range of items including EMF protection, books and supplements.





Dr Tess Lawrie with WCH Team member Judith Ansty for the big reveal! The first outing of our Detox & Wellbeing Companion Guide – available in our shop as a hard copy or downloadable pdf.

‘Feedback: I just wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart for such a brilliant day. The speakers on the panels and also the 15 minutes speakers were all, extremely interesting and helpful. The whole ambience of the fair was wonderful, it was just so easy to talk to everyone including the guest speakers.

The food and beverage stalls were just absolutely scrummy delicious. All of the product stalls were so interesting.

Please run this fair next year. Myself and the friends I came with, we all said we should’ve told more people, and other friends have said oh I would really like to go to that next year!’

Panel Discussions in the Main Barn

Topic discussions included Cancer Detox, Frequency Medicine, Vaccine Detox, Brain Health, Better Health Systems, Detoxing from Long Covid and the Covid Jabs, Mind Health, EMF Detox, and Detoxing from the WHO.



Jane Gunn Mind Health Panel



Caroline Pover Representing UK CV Family

Share

If you missed this amazing event…

Don’t worry if you missed out on this event, recordings of the panel discussions will be available shortly to view on demand. Keep an eye on @FREE_WCH twitter for more information and be sure to subscribe to the WCH newsletter.



https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/subscribe

As one of our attendees said ‘Detoxing is key to optimal health’ and we have no plans to slow down. We already have plans for a Detox Fair in Florida, USA, plus more in the UK including Surrey and Manchester. Watch this space!

If you would like to help organise a Better Way Detox Day in your country or town, please email events@betterwayevents.org, or if you have other skills, please write to Viv at volunteer@worldcouncilforhealth.org

Thank you for your support!

If you find value in our work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber of this Substack or the World Council for Health Substack, supporting our work directly, or shopping at our shop. All proceeds go towards the humanitarian work of the World Council for Health.

Share A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

You will also be supporting our work when purchase this handy guide: