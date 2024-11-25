Whilst I do not participate in politics (or watch TV), it is interesting to observe the developments around the world at this time of unprecedented political and social change. Thanks for this report, James.

THE FREEMAN REPORT

Dr Calin Georgescu is currently leading the race to become the next President of Romania in a result that has left the legacy media in shock. Legacy media outlets like the BBC are calling Georgescu a far-right ultra-nationalist candidate when nothing could be further from the truth.

Dr Georgescu is a former President of the European Research Centre for the Club of Rome and an executive director for the United Nations Global Sustainable Index Institute. After years working at the highest levels in these organisations Dr Georgescu quit to become a whistle-blower. Georgescu says he quit because of the lies the Club of Rome and UN are telling citizens about the agenda they are pushing, which is anti-human and against the interests of the people.

Dr Georgescu is promising to kick the international oligarchy out of Romania and give the country back to his people. The following is an interview with Dr Georgescu hosted by James Freeman back in October, one month before the election kicked off.

A challenge indeed.

Share