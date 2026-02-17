Today we have released 2 groundbreaking reports on the USA and UK W.H.O. collaborating centres. These reports outline the extent of influence the USA and the UK institutions have on the WHO’s global ‘health security’ agenda, and vice versa.

It is easy to get distracted or overwhelmed with all that is in the media, thus I would like to highlight that these reports hold new and critical information for those seeking accountability and transparency from government.

Download the reports below:

Uk Who Ccs Overview Report 23 Jan 2026 1.03MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Usa Who Ccs Overview Report 26 Jan 2026 1.06MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Would you miss us if we were not here for you?

Standing up for ordinary people, and holding authorities to account, we get many, many thanks for all that we do. This is very rewarding and we have no doubt that it is a great privilege to do this important humanitarian work at this time of great change. However, we struggle to make ends meet.

Considering all we have accomplished since 2021, imagine what we could achieve if each of our readers donated the equivalent of a cup of coffee a week to fund us?

What is our ongoing dedication, health advocacy and leadership worth to you?

I kindly ask that, once you have read the reports, you set up a regular donation to world council for health today – so that we can do this important work for you, the earth, and your descendants without the financial constraints we have endured for the past 5 years.

There is a better way, and we need your help today so we can continue to light the way. Thank you.

