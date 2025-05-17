This is a tricky topic for sure and I hope you won’t be offended by my perspective.

I can’t quite remember when it began, that shift to hugging nearly everyone we meet, but it certainly seems to have intensified these last few years. It feels as though we’ve gone from one extreme to another: from social distancing and avoiding all contact, to embracing everyone, indiscriminately.

Just the other day, I was at the market when a few former neighbours, whom I hadn’t seen in over a decade, recognised me. Back when we lived next to each other, we were friendly, but hardly close. We exchanged pleasantries, not hugs. Yet here we were, years later, in a flurry of embraces. It felt automatic, performative even, and I found myself questioning the meaning behind it.

Don’t get me wrong, there are moments when a hug is deeply needed. When someone is grieving, when your child needs comfort, when a friend is overwhelmed, that kind of physical touch can be both healing and essential. Similarly, when something wonderful has happened and celebration is in the air, when you haven’t seem a friend or grandmother for a while, it’s natural for people to feel drawn together in emotional warmth and jubilation.

But should we be hugging acquaintances, near-strangers, or people we barely resonated with the first time around in this day and age?

I think it’s time we reconsidered this social habit…this is why.

