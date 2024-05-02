Nikola Tesla said if you want to find the (natural) secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration.

With the majority of people being ignorant to the true value in this golden nugget of information from Tesla, we have been rushed headlong into a technological existence in which we are bathed daily in harmful, unnatural, artificial frequencies developed by Big Tech corporations to hook us up for our ‘feed’, to watch us, and to steal, trade and exploit our data.

Just how bad the levels of wifi or artificial electromagnetic field (EMF) radio-frequency radiation (RFR) is now constantly demonstrated to me since I got an EMF meter to check my exposure.

On the train to London

I used to be able to work on the train commute to London on Great Western Railways but can no longer. Nowadays I feel fuzzy-headed and nauseous, and it is not surprising why: measurements of radiation levels on a recent trip in a full train carriage with everyone using their gadget gave these recordings:

First reading:

Second reading:

(Even the meter seemed shocked at these levels, failing to display the ‘extreme’ light!) I showed this reading to the commuters of this packed carriage, and asked if they would turn off their gadgets for a few minutes so I could re-do the reading. The half that could hear me (i.e. without earphones) complied.

We re-measured and the MAXIMUM reading came down to 200,000 or so during the few minutes of measuring. Everyone who participated in this ad hoc people’s experiment agreed - we should at least have the choice of a Wifi free carriage!

On our recent trip to Geneva, I was equally horrified! Here’s Glen Jung with his phone wifi and bluetooth turned off…

Share