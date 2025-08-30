A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Austin's avatar
Mike Austin
2d

A thoughtful post, Tess. It seems that those who think outside the box may be resented by those who are trapped inside it!

While this behaviour may be shared by archaeological and medical narratives, there is a significant difference. While there may be different opinions about the past, archaeological evidence etc, it does not impact our present health and well-being - nor encroach upon our freedoms. Misinformation regarding ivermectin's good record together with sanctions on those who would prescribe it, leads to harmful, sometimes fatal, outcomes.

The covering-up of archaeological evidence does appear to have an agenda behind it. This would be one of control - one that keeps the compromised priests of science in authority. When seeking to regain one's freedom, the measure of such control needs to be recognised as part of our decision-making process. As that control is contingent upon complicity of those who are content to remain dull, any attempt to wake such people up is welcome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris Wyma's avatar
Chris Wyma
2d

It is far easier and profitable to control and exploit people with "prisons of the mind" than with actual guns and prisons. Miseducation and censorship are therefore necessary tools for the unjust "elite" to remain elite.

Rewriting history is obviously necessary for control, so people remain ignorant and don't learn from the patterns of the past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture