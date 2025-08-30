An audio version is available for paid subscribers at the end of the article.

Yesterday, I watched a compelling presentation by Graham Hancock on the subject of ancient apocalypses and the resistance he’s faced from the mainstream academic establishment. As I listened to him describe the pushback against his work, I could not help but feel a sense of déjà vu. His experience closely mirrors what I have encountered in trying to get the truth about ivermectin out into the world.

Hancock is a British journalist, author and film maker best known for his research into ancient civilisations, lost knowledge, and alternative histories that challenge conventional archaeological narratives. He’s spent decades investigating evidence of advanced human societies that may have existed long before our accepted historical timelines — and has faced fierce criticism for doing so. He has never claimed to be an archeologist. In my opinion, he could be described as an “integrater”, a sense-maker, bringing together evidence from different sources – archeological, scientific, literary – to establish the big picture view on the human story, helping us make sense of our world.

Hancock (right) with colleagues in Gunang Pedang (from his video presentation - llnk at end of article)

Why are Hancock and scientists presenting new evidence on the human civilisations constantly attacked?

In Hancock's case, it seems a small but powerful clique of archaeologists continues to deny the possibility that humans inhabited the Earth in civilised forms far earlier than the established timeline suggests. For example, the prevailing academic view still holds that humans arrived in the Americas roughly 10,000 years ago. Yet growing evidence, including genetic data and archaeological finds, points to human presence in the Americas further back than 24,000 years ago — possibly having crossed oceans to get there.

Sites like Gunung Padang in Java may date back as far as 25,000 years, and yet these discoveries are met not with curiosity, but with hostility, as Hancock explains in his presentation. Called a “conspiracy theorist” by this clique when all else fails, Hancock attributes this resistance to a rigid, almost dogmatic mindset among certain academics who are determined to protect the status quo at all costs. Hancock says that archaeology has ceased to function as a science, becoming instead a religious dogma with dissenters punished. How interesting!

Remember the Covid Chapter’s “trust the science”?

What Hancock relates resonates deeply with what I have seen in the medical and scientific response to ivermectin, not to mention how “vaccines” have become a dogmatic religion (“Only the vaccines can save us”). Just as alternative archaeological theories are attacked and suppressed, so too was legitimate scientific evidence on ivermectin’s usefulness in preventing and treating Covid symptoms met with censorship, ridicule, and professional ostracism.

The pattern described by Graham Hancock is eerily familiar:

Papers presenting inconvenient evidence are retracted under pressure;

journals are leaned on to conform to the “consensus”; critics are smeared and de-platformed; and calls for open scientific debate are drowned out by a vocal few. For example, when we published a high-quality systematic review on ivermectin in the American Journal of Therapeutics — one that ranked in the top 10 out of over 26 million scientific papers — it was ignored by the very institutions that claim to value evidence-based medicine.

Similarly, it seems those who present new archaeological data or challenge prevailing timelines are discredited, their careers threatened, and their findings dismissed out of hand. The Society for American Archaeology, for instance, appears to have shown little interest in considering this emerging evidence, creating a closed, hostile atmosphere that mirrors what we have experienced raising awareness of evidence on ivermectin (cheap, safe and effective) and the experimental Covid shots (expensive, toxic, contaminated, gene-altering).

What connects these two seemingly unrelated issues — ancient history and modern medicine?

In both cases, there appears to be a coordinated effort to maintain centralised narratives and suppress dissenting views. A common thread is the World Economic Forum, an organisation that has positioned itself as a global "thought leader" across both scientific and societal domains. From influencing health policies to shaping children’s education and cultural discourse, the WEF supports centralised control and technocratic oversight. Told that we are “hackable animals” by WEF speaker, Yuval Noah Harari, the WEF expects us to accept the fodder they see fit to feed us.

The deeper question we must ask is: why?

Why is there such a concerted effort to suppress information, whether about the true timeline of human civilisations and events shaping our human story on earth, or the effectiveness of affordable, repurposed drugs like ivermectin?

Is it simply about protecting careers, reputations, and funding? About ego, power and control? Or is there something deeper at play?

Hancock’s work raises the provocative idea that human civilisations may have risen and fallen in recurring cycles over tens of thousands of years, possibly every 6,000 years or so. If that’s true, acknowledging it would dramatically change how we understand our past — and perhaps our future. Meanwhile, ivermectin’s potential uses for infections, inflammatory diseases, cancer and more threatens the pharmaceutical industry's grip on modern medicine, and their haccines continue to cause immeasurable harm.

In both cases, those raising important questions are being silenced not with better evidence, but with ad hominem attacks, institutional resistance, media spin and so-called “debunking”.

Maybe the best way to understand what’s really going on is to look closely at who’s being attacked, what findings are being suppressed, and why. The truth might just lie in what we're being told not to examine.

If you're interested in exploring these ideas about our human story further, I highly recommend watching Graham Hancock’s Ancient Apocalypse series on Netflix, as well as the recent presentation he gave, which you can find by clicking the link; Debunking the Debunking Industry by Graham Hancock.

Here is the my reading of this article:

