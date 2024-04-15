The City of Bath is no ordinary city

You may have noticed that there are quite a few important events based in Bath these days? So let me explain why.

Bath is an ancient place of healing. The hot springs that bubble up from deep below its surface are famed for their healing properties. Legend has it that King Bladud founded the city in 683BC after having cured his leprosy by bathing in the waters. Later the Romans came along and built exquisite hot baths here, dedicating them to the goddess Sulis Minerva. In the 18th century, Bath became well known as a spa town and people travelled far to receive treatments for all kinds of ailments.

It is also a place of inspiration and creativity. Jane Austen is undoubtedly Bath’s most famous writer-in-residence, but Mary Shelley completed the tragic tale of Frankenstein here. Frankenstein is rather relevant to this day and age of GMOs and transhumanism, being about a scientist’s attempt to create and tamper with human life.

And it is also a place of scientific discovery! Of great significance to these times, the planet Uranus was discovered here in 1781, by sibling astronomers William and Elizabeth Herschel. In case you don’t know, Uranus is considered the great Awakener, the cosmic force that shakes us out of our slumber and into reality – the reality in which we see through the veil of deceptions and remember who we human beings truly are.

Thus, Bath is no ordinary city. It is a city that holds many keys to the wisdom needed during this time of extreme novelty, and not least, a key to health, freedom and sovereignty. For Bath is also the home to the World Council for Health, whose mission is to help set humanity free.

With that explained, the WCH Team is delighted to have the honour of hosting esteemed international friends, Dr Bret Weinstein and Christof Plothe on the 28th April for another extraordinary Better Way Live event. We very much hope to meet you there!

Join us in Bath, UK, for another Better Way Live event on the 28th April. Tickets are limited so book now! https://betterwayevents.org/events/enlightenment-or-dark-age-humanity-and-the-hyper-novelty-crisis/…

