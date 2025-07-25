An 11-minute audio version of this article is below. Thank you for listening.

Our beautiful Earth has an abundance of food and resources, more than enough for all its people, and yet hunger, displacement, violent conflicts and wars are increasing not decreasing. Many have become aware that there is, in fact, a war being waged against the whole of humanity, implemented through military-industrial needlecraft called vaccines, through geo-engineering, and other relatively subtle means. The overarching aim of this war is to control humanity and the method of control is by creating chaos to facilitate a centralised one world government.

These agents of chaos have a number of tools at their disposal, not only needles, chemicals, and radio-frequency radiation. They also have guns, missiles, and bombs. Thus, the antihuman globalist agenda to cull and control humanity relies on the overt and deadly dehumanising violence of “traditional” warfare too, with a modern twist – drones that can be remotely controlled at a cowardly distance to shoot and maim indiscriminately. These and other atrocities and their countermeasures are committed or fostered by country governments and other corporations that thrive on the economics and power dynamics of war.

Historian Francis Connolly, reflecting on WWII in the 2014 documentary Everything Is A Rich Man’s Trick, described war as “a rich man’s game of toy soldiers.” Yet today, it is more akin to a rich man’s video game, with tech billionaires profiting from drone warfare that turns living, breathing people into pixelated targets.

We have been told war is part of human nature, that human beings are somehow incapable of getting along. But war is not intrinsic to humanity. War is a business model.

This false narrative, that conflict is natural, is based on a short and selectively written history, crafted by so-called victors. It is a lie, designed to disempower us. Human beings are inherently good, but we become corrupted through trauma, both individual and collective, which leaves us vulnerable to manipulation by those who seek power over us. To carry out their antihuman agenda, dark forces must find ways of turning us against one another. War, genocide, and division are all part of a well-worn and successful method of control.

It is not just those directly targeted who suffer. The rest of humanity, even if not physically afflicted, is left emotionally incapacitated by the horror. The trauma seeps into our collective psyche, stripping us of our inner peace, paralysing our ability to control our emotions, and impairing our ability to thrive. Those exploiting us know this, that human beings are energetically connected. That is why, as more people awaken, they intensify the violence, to keep us suppressed at the very moment we begin to rise.

It Is Our Duty To Bring War To An End, But How?

There is little ordinary men, women and children can do when their land or people are marked out for conflict by the prevailing globalist forces. Nothing short of a miracle protects us from an encounter with a bullet, missile or bomb.

Fallout from the latter includes disruptions to food supplies and services; the utilisation of hunger and disease as adjunctive weapons of war are all part of the business model of those that profit from humanity’s pain.

Organisations like the WHO, United Nations, Oxfam and Amnesty International call for political and moral solutions to these orchestrated “humanitarian crises”, yet they rarely confront the true root of these crises: a political and ideological agenda that considers human beings as nothing more than livestock, or the term some “elites” use – “hackable animals”.

Thus, in my opinion, politics and morality can only ever provide temporary solutions to hunger and war and fake solutions are all that are ever offered. They are insincere modalities of a dying system of governance that relies on deception and word spells – rules, regulations, treaties, secret deals, declarations and, often, the drawing of new lines in the sand – that lead to more polarisation, disharmony and conflict in due course. Such accords are meaningless because the human inhabitants of the Earth (us) are indigenous to this Earth and we should all be free to go where we please, in truth and true peace.

It is telling that morality and mortality differ by only one letter - “t”. This should serve to remind us that, as a rough rule of thumb, the imposition of the one leads to a higher occurrence of the other.

Is Peace Destined To Be A Fleeting Illusion?

It is time we openly question the roles of governments, financial institutions, transnational corporations, and even organised religions, in fostering factionalism and notions of superiority of one group of human beings over another. It is this that creates conditions for endless war.

To paraphrase Emperor Haile Selassie, as famously echoed by Bob Marley: Until the philosophy, which holds one people superior and another inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned, until there are no longer first-class and second-class citizens of any nation, until the color of a man's skin is of no more significance than the color of his eyes, until the basic human rights are equally guaranteed to all without exception, until that day, the dream of lasting peace is but a fleeting illusion, to be pursued but never attained.

By keeping human groups fighting one another, for the longest time we have failed to identify humanity’s real and common enemy – these evil anti-human (corporate) forces, which inspire bigotry and hatred, and foster their evil in all of us. Divided and conquered, humanity is a husk of its true self, undeniably on the brink. Those of us who see what is happening, and still possess agency, must act now to ensure our collective survival.

What Can We Actually Do To End War?

Protests against war are increasing, but do they create real change or do they simply reinforce our collective helplessness? As history shows, those orchestrating war rarely stop it out of conscience. With calls for ceasefires repeatedly ignored, and the information ecology captured so that the truth is hard to discern, I would like to share what I believe we can do to help those in war zones, and empower ourselves simultaneously towards a life lived in peace and sovereignty. What I mean by sovereignty here is self-governance or self-control (over one’s heart and mind) and the ability to act in alignment with one’s conscious with clarity, inner freedom and purpose.

These are my suggestions:

Withdraw your silent support

Examine your pension funds and investments. Are you receiving dividends from corporations that profit from killing? Divest from companies such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE, Palantir, Raytheon, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and others complicit in war and control. If you are unsure, seek out this information. Challenge tax-funded violence

Our taxes fund weapons and war. We are made complicit in violence. Peaceful and lawful forms of tax resistance can send a powerful message: Not in our name. Decrease dependency

Transnational corporations and banks facilitate war. Find out which ones you depend on for your household needs and services and replace them with local, ethical alternatives. Identify as a human being

Do the inner work. Question long-held beliefs and prejudices. See others, regardless of race, nation, or religion, as fellow human beings. We are the same: we all need freedom, health, peace, dignity, and sovereignty. By remembering our shared humanity and uniting across artificial divides, we can begin to eradicate war from our reality, and, eventually, from our vocabulary. Lay down arms

In the event that someone bearing arms is reading or listening to this, please put down your weapons and join humanity. Harm to one of us is harm to all of us. There is a better way.

In Conclusion

The root cause of war is a longstanding antihuman ideology aimed at subjugating, exploiting and controlling humankind, akin to the way livestock are farmed but worse. Ideologies that perpetuate notions of moral, racial, national, religious, or other superiority are a threat to the attainment of peace and unity on Earth. Acknowledging the root cause of war is crucial to liberating ourselves from the many barriers and chains that keep us separate, traumatised, and enslaved.

I hope these insights provide an opportunity for you to reflect, discuss with others, learn more, and grow. As a doctor, I know that identifying the root cause of disease is usually accompanied by relief – because if we know what makes us sick, we can access the right treatments to heal our wounds.

If you have felt helpless, simply going through the motions of each day, horrified by what is going on in the world, there is no time like the present for this exploration. We are, each and every one of us, miracles of nature, integral to the grand organic design of the cosmos. Each unique and significant, what we do and do not do truly matters.

I have previously said, we cannot comply our way out of tyranny, we cannot react our way out of tyranny, we must create our way out of tyranny.

I invite you to stand with me in adopting a Better Way – becoming sovereign and taking responsibility for our personal conduct, living in a way that fosters peace and harmony and, co-creating a better world for all the world’s children.

Thank you for reading or listening to my perspective.

Let’s do our best!

