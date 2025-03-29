The World Health Organization (WHO) is one of the most influential health bodies on the global stage, guiding policy and shaping health initiatives across nations. However, what most people may not realise is the extent to which the WHO works with external entities through its Collaborating Centres (CCs). These centres—ranging from universities to government bodies and private organisations—are tasked with carrying out WHO’s global health mandates. But what exactly are they doing in your country?

WHO CCs are institutions designated by the WHO to carry out specific health-related functions, such as research, training, surveillance, and policy development. These centres, established under a framework that often involves legally binding agreements, follow an authorized work plan determined by the WHO. This means they align their operations closely with the global health agenda set by the WHO, with their products, including intellectual property, ultimately belonging to the organisation itself. The WHO receives the majority of its funding through voluntary contributions from private entities that can choose how that investment is spent––hence their focus in latter years on developing 500 new “vaccines".

According to Dr. Jeanne Rungby from WCH Denmark, a deeper look into WHO’s 2018 Guide for WHO Collaborating Centres reveals that these centres, often including universities, military institutions, and government agencies, enter into agreements that come with serious obligations. These agreements are non-negotiable, with a non-compete clause that restricts the centres from collaborating with other entities outside the WHO’s directives. Despite the long-term nature of these contracts, there appears to be is no option to withdraw, and legal responsibility, including any harm to human test subjects, rests with the collaborating institution—WHO itself is exempt from any liability.

Dr Jeanne Rungby from WCH Denmark comments on the WHO Collaborating Centres Guide:If we delve into WHO's guide to their global collaborating centers we will find that WHO has binding agreements with entities in almost every country in the world. The entities collaborating with WHO are obliged to follow a WHO-determined authorised workplan. Why does the Danish Health Authority obey orders from the WHO?

The involvement of WHO Collaborating Centres becomes particularly relevant when we consider their dictatorial role in global crises such as the Covid-19 episode. The WHO’s influence in directing national responses, including vaccine distribution, health protocols, and guidelines, is channelled through these centres. During Covid-19 country health authorities followed WHO’s pandemic declaration, recommendations and work plans. This raises significant questions about the level of autonomy national health bodies truly have when aligning their actions with global directives.

So, who is WHO?

Is it an altruistic non-governmental organization (NGO) that genuinely seeks to protect public health, or is it an organisation more focused on promoting pharmaceutical and private interests and expanding its own global governance influence on behalf of a globalist minority group? The World Council for Health has raised these concerns, arguing that WHO’s power extends far beyond health, pushing for a system that prioritises corporate interests over human rights and our health. It remains remarkable that governments have followed their directives, despite WHO’s extensive conflicts of interest that leave ensuing pandemic declarations and profiteering highly suggestive of racketeering.

As WHO Collaborating Centres continue to influence global and national health agendas, understanding their role in your country is more crucial than ever. With binding agreements in place and significant control over health decisions, the work of these centres invites deeper scrutiny. Are these centres empowering local institutions to act in the best interest of public health, or are they reinforcing a top-down, globalist agenda at the expense of national sovereignty and personal health choices?

Call to Action

If you are concerned about the influence of WHO Collaborating Centres in your country and want to learn more about their specific activities, you can take steps to investigate their work directly. Here’s how you can begin:

Search the WHO Collaborating Centres Directory: This comprehensive list of all official WHO Collaborating Centres is publicly accessible and can be found on the WHO website. It provides details about the countries and institutions involved, as well as the specific areas of health work they focus on. (I suggest downloading this info as we do not know how long it will remain accessible.) As an example, I searched “UK” and “viral haemorrhagic fevers” and got this information, indicating an active contract with UK’s Health Security Agency in Salisbury, UK, which deserves further investigation: There is also this active modelling programme contract to predict global infectious disease outbreaks, with UK’s Imperial College London (the academic home of Prof. Neil Ferguson of the catastrophic Covid-19 predictive model): I wonder what Imperial College London will predict next. Request Work Plans and Terms of Reference: Many Collaborating Centres are required to submit their work plans and terms of reference to the WHO. These documents outline their goals, the scope of their collaboration, and how they align with the WHO’s broader health strategy. While not all work plans may be easily accessible, you can contact the institutions directly or request access through local government bodies or public health agencies. Depending where you live, you may find several in your country participating in so-called “gain of function” research related to augmenting pathogens and developing genetic “vaccines” for bioweapons use. Other CCs may be involved in disseminating experimental products and population surveillance––remember, your country data and their allegiance goes to the WHO. Engage with National Health Authorities: Start a conversation with your country's health authorities about the extent of collaboration with WHO and its centres. Advocate for transparency and accountability, especially in how national health strategies are shaped by these international collaborations and allegiances. Write to your authorities, calling for them to investigate their country WHO CC’s. Here is an open letter WCH wrote President Trump and HHS Kennedy in the USA on this matter. Alert WHO Collaborating Centres Leaders: Share the World Council for Health’s notice of liability to the WHO Director General and others with these CC leads in your country to make them aware of WHO financial conflicts of interest and potential criminal liability for racketeering with regard to its dangerous Covid-19 policies including the experimental genetic vaccines. Stay Informed and Get Involved: Subscribe, follow and support organisations that are advocating for health sovereignty, such as the World Council for Health. We provide updates on new developments, resources for further research, opportunities to participate in campaigns that call for greater transparency, and promote and offer a decentralised health approach.

It’s time to ask and take action:

What are WHO Collaborating Centres really doing, and how is their influence shaping the health crises that affect us all?

For further insights, refer to the WHO Collaborating Centres Guide and additional resources provided on the World Council for Health website. The Guide for WHO Collaborating Centres - 2018 has a lot of information and is not meant for the public but rather the collaborating centres themselves as stated.

Finding out specific WHO CC workplans could prove very important, not only in holding WHO and their CC’s accountable for the Covid 19 response, but also to strategise on what might be in the WHO pipeline of pandemic declarations and how to stop these activities.

