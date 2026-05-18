I am delighted to share this illuminating conversation I had today with Maria Zeee on the critical topic of Biodigital Convergence.

Maria is an independent journalist who reports on geopolitical events, specifically in light of the broader goals of Agenda 2030. For years, she has studied the documents of various agencies such as the UN, WHO, and world governments, providing analysis on how world events and agendas relate to the Great Reset and beyond. Most people know Maria as the host of Zeee Media, where her role is to interview others. However, on this topic, Maria is the expert, and it is wonderful to be able to share her insights on the travesty of nature, that is the worldwide un-consented implementation of biodigital convergence, with you today.

To learn more about Biodigital Convergence and the UN100 agenda from Maria Zeee, see below.

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Learn more from Maria Zeee. Reccommended viewing:

UN100/ Remaking the World into an Age of Global Englightenment Series:

https://rumble.com/v44n373-ai-apocalypse-un100agenda-2045-exposed-full-series.html?

Biodigital Convergence Series:

https://rumble.com/v4bgkor-maria-zeee-biodigital-convergence-exposed-full-series.html?