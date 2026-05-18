A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
20h

The plan is depopulation. Do not submit.

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TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
20h

Thank you for discussing this extremely important issue!

Read more about the Digital Control Grid (and their nefarious plans) here:

https://www.theylied.ca/DigitalControlGrid/

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