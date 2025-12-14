We can learn a lot from St Lucians - not least, about how to grow and use medicinal plants
Reflections on my recent trip to the Caribbean to raise awareness of a Better Way
Happy weekend, everyone. I hope you find this short video update and the material below on the WCH St Lucia launch and a specific medicinal plant that cannot be named due to online safety laws in the UK interesting.
Thank you so much to all the wonderful people I met in St Lucia, who generously hosted me and my man, Daniel, and with whom we had so many memorable conversations, including Dr Gilbertha, Donna, Cynthia, Yahyah, Amanda, Gloria, Pancho, Callista, Fremont, Fireyute, Numba 1, Miss Judy, and Aaron, and many others.
On behalf of WCH, I especially want to thank the Iyanola Council for the Advancement of Rastafari (ICAR) for partnering and facilitating the better way in St Lucia.
On behalf of the WCH St Lucia branch, I thank the St Lucia Cultural Development Foundation for their financial support of the WCH Music and Truth event. We are very grateful for your support of a better way in St Lucia.
What was reported in the media by DBS TV:
Podcast with Pancho de Caires on potential for an economic uplift in St Lucia through natural medicine-focused agriculture
A few Moments captured on Video and Photo from my trip:
Gloria Dorius speaks for WCH St Lucia at the Music and Truth event
Fireyute sang this very moving song about what was on his mind
We recorded this and other videos for social media during our community outreach to raise awareness of natural health, safe use of digital devices, and more.
Delf and Panco’s afternoon jam
Where do you get all this energy ?...we are entering a 7th year in this complete madness...thank you so much for all you are doing trying to save humanity...a true hero...ethics...morals...values...stay safe girl!
You bring so much hope and joy to this world Tess. Thank-you!