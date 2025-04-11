World Council for Health Round Up: 5G and EMF Exposure - The Facts

The Firstenberg Brief on Electrosmog

World Council for Health is honoured to present the conclusions of the work of Arthur Firstenberg as a vital reference to inspire important and overdue discussions about the implications of EMF exposure in the modern world. Download your free copy today!

The Legacy of Arthur’s Work

Dr Arthur Firstenberg (1950-2025) was a pioneering researcher in the field of electromagnetic fields (EMF) and their impact on health. His groundbreaking work, often considered ahead of its time, meticulously synthesised scientific evidence to challenge conventional perspectives on technology and health.

WCH News

Open Letter to Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva and Members of the Federal Government of Brazil Calling for a Halt to COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ Mandates for Children

Last week after learning that mRNA Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are currently mandated for babies and children in Brazil, World Council for Health sent an urgent open letter to the Brazilian President calling for a halt to these experimental injections.

Read the Open Letter to the Brazilian President and Members of the Federal Government.

Watch as the World Council for Health Steering Committee Members issue a demand for the cessation of the forced 'vaccination' of Brazilian children.

WCH Substack

Plasmid DNA in 'Vaccines' is Shocking - But So Is Fetal DNA

This scandal goes back half a century. We need to understand the critical difference between plasmid and fetal DNA - and halt this assault on public health. Read more

Stop The WHO's Reckless Experiment on Palestinian Children

WCH condemns the World Health Organization’s continued rollout of polio vaccinations in Palestine.

Citizen Petition Demands FDA Revoke Pfizer and Moderna 'Vaccine' Approvals Raising Urgent Questions for UK Public Health

A Citizen Petition filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) calls for the immediate revocation or suspension of approvals for Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 'vaccines'.

Why We Must Stop 5G

We ignore the science at our peril. Read this first of a two-part series exploring the case against the 'Next-Gen Network'.

EMF Protection Strategies

Discover what you need to know about 5G, including how to help protect yourself and your family. Download our free handy guide to help protect from electrosmog and check out our Shop for EMF Protection products.

Events

EMF Hazards Online Conference

10-15th April: Starting today! Watch live for free. Enjoy six new interviews every 48 hours, giving you more time to learn and benefit from this critical information.

9th Integrative & Naturopathic Medicine World Congress

4-6th July: Join us for the launch of the Better Way Movement in Paris, France! Exclusive offer for WCH audience – 50% off registration. The event will feature an exclusive keynote address by Dr. Tess Lawrie who will share insights on health sovereignty. Contact: Nathalie@icnm.eu to grab your discounted tickets.

