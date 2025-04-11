WCH Weekly Newsletter
World Council for Health Round Up: 5G and EMF Exposure - The Facts
The Firstenberg Brief on Electrosmog
World Council for Health is honoured to present the conclusions of the work of Arthur Firstenberg as a vital reference to inspire important and overdue discussions about the implications of EMF exposure in the modern world. Download your free copy today!
The Legacy of Arthur’s Work
Dr Arthur Firstenberg (1950-2025) was a pioneering researcher in the field of electromagnetic fields (EMF) and their impact on health. His groundbreaking work, often considered ahead of its time, meticulously synthesised scientific evidence to challenge conventional perspectives on technology and health.
WCH News
Open Letter to Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva and Members of the Federal Government of Brazil Calling for a Halt to COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ Mandates for Children
Last week after learning that mRNA Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are currently mandated for babies and children in Brazil, World Council for Health sent an urgent open letter to the Brazilian President calling for a halt to these experimental injections.
Read the Open Letter to the Brazilian President and Members of the Federal Government.
Watch as the World Council for Health Steering Committee Members issue a demand for the cessation of the forced 'vaccination' of Brazilian children.
WCH Substack
Plasmid DNA in 'Vaccines' is Shocking - But So Is Fetal DNA
This scandal goes back half a century. We need to understand the critical difference between plasmid and fetal DNA - and halt this assault on public health. Read more
Stop The WHO's Reckless Experiment on Palestinian Children
WCH condemns the World Health Organization’s continued rollout of polio vaccinations in Palestine.
Citizen Petition Demands FDA Revoke Pfizer and Moderna 'Vaccine' Approvals Raising Urgent Questions for UK Public Health
A Citizen Petition filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) calls for the immediate revocation or suspension of approvals for Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 'vaccines'.
Read more
Why We Must Stop 5G
We ignore the science at our peril. Read this first of a two-part series exploring the case against the 'Next-Gen Network'.
EMF Protection Strategies
Discover what you need to know about 5G, including how to help protect yourself and your family. Download our free handy guide to help protect from electrosmog and check out our Shop for EMF Protection products.
I can highly recommend Arthur Firstenberg’s book “The Invisible Rainbow”.
Thanks Tess for all you do.
I was saddened to see that he transitioned recently. I loved Arthur’s book and was fascinated by the history and his story. It is a must read.